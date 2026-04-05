Meenakshi and Jaismine's victories at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 guaranteed medals for the entire Indian women's team. Triumphs for Lokesh, Akash, and Harsh Choudhary also confirmed six semifinal spots for the men's contingent.

The Indian women's boxing contingent continued their impressive showing on Day 7 of the Asian Boxing Championships 2026, with Meenakshi and Jaismine storming to unanimous victories in the morning session in Mongolia. The pair's wins ensured the entire Indian women's team occupied a medal-winning spot each ahead of the semifinals, according to a release.

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On the other side, triumphs for Lokesh, Akash, and Harsh Choudhary confirmed six berths for Indian men's pugilists in the semis.

Women's Team Delivers Flawless Performance

In the women's 48kg category, Meenakshi produced a composed and commanding display to defeat Japan's Yuka Sadamatsu by a unanimous 5-0 decision, controlling the bout with sharp combinations and ring awareness.

Jaismine matched that intensity in the 57kg division, outclassing China's Ziyi Chen with an equally dominant 5-0 verdict to book her place in the semifinals.

The results capped a flawless run for the Indian women so far, with every boxer occupying a medal-winning spot and reinforcing the squad's depth and consistency at the continental stage.

Men's Contingent Advances to Semis

In the men's section, Lokesh (85kg) booked his place in the next round with a clinical 5-0 win over Korea's Gichae Kim, showcasing control and precision throughout the bout. Akash followed with a dominant 5-0 victory against Turkmenistan's Yhlas Bagtyyarov, while Harsh Choudhary delivered a strong performance to overcome the Kyrgyz Republic's Tynystan Alybaev and move into the semifinals.

India now has six boxers in the men's semifinals, underlining a solid all-round showing across categories. Ankush (80kg), however, bowed out after a loss to Jordan's Hussein Iashaish.

With multiple semifinal bouts ahead, India's campaign continues to gather momentum at the Asian Championships.