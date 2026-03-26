India won two bronze medals at the Asia Cup Stage I archery tournament in Bangkok. The women's recurve team defeated Malaysia 5-1, and the men's compound team secured a narrow 234-232 victory over Bhutan to finish on the podium.

India secured a pair of bronze medals at the Asia Cup Stage I archery tournament in Bangkok on Wednesday, with the women's recurve team and the men's compound team finishing on the podium after strong performances.

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Women's Recurve Team Secures Bronze

According to Olympics.com, the Indian women's recurve trio of Ruma Biswas, Kirti and Ridhi produced a commanding display to defeat Malaysia 5-1 in the bronze medal match at the SAT Football Stadium in Bangkok. The team had earlier finished third in the qualification round with a combined score of 1915, led by Ruma's 650. The Indian women opened their campaign with a 6-2 win over Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals but fell 5-1 to China in the semi-finals before bouncing back to secure bronze.

Men's Compound Team Bags Bronze

In the men's compound team event, Rajat Chauhan, Uday Kamboj and Rishabh Yadav edged past Bhutan 234-232 in a closely fought bronze medal clash. The Indian trio had earlier defeated Chinese Taipei 238-228 in the quarter-finals but suffered a narrow 234-233 loss to Vietnam in the semi-finals. India had dominated the compound men's qualification round, finishing on top with a score of 2126. Rajat Chauhan led the standings with 712, while Rishabh Yadav (708) and Uday Kamboj (706) followed closely.

Strong Medal Prospects in Final Days

India's medal prospects remain strong heading into the final days of the competition. The country has already assured medals in the women's compound and men's recurve team events, with both teams set to compete in gold medal matches against Kazakhstan on Friday.

Individual and Mixed Team Events

The mixed team events are scheduled for Thursday, while the individual finals will also conclude on Friday. Among individual contenders, Tejal Rajendra Salve will compete for bronze in women's compound, while Prathamesh Jawkar and Uday Kamboj are set to face off in an all-India men's compound final. Rajat Chauhan could further bolster India's tally if he wins his bronze medal match.

Ridhi Phor will also be in action in the women's recurve bronze medal match, though India will have no representation in the men's recurve individual medal rounds.

India fielded a 16-member squad, comprising eight men and eight women, across recurve and compound disciplines at the continental meet.