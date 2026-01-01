After missing the fourth Ashes Test, Australian off-spinner Todd Murphy hopes to play the final match in Sydney. He was brought into the squad as a replacement for the injured Nathan Lyon for the remainder of the five-match series.

Todd Murphy Eyes Sydney Test Spot

After missing out on the fourth Ashes Test against England in Melbourne, Australian off-spinner Todd Murphy is hoping to play the fifth and final Test in Sydney, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo . The Sydney Test between the two countries will start on January 4.

Murphy, who was not part of the original Australian squad for the five-match Ashes series against England, was included in the squad after veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a hamstring injury during the Adelaide Test and was ruled out of the remainder of the series.

Spin's Limited Role in the Series

The ongoing Ashes series has the joint fewest wickets for spin of any Test series in played on Australian soil, featuring at least three matches. The Australian side has opted to go with an all-pace attack twice (Brisbane and Melbourne matches) in the Ashes series against England.

On the other hand, the Ben Stokes-led England have yet to play their specialist spinner, Shoaib Bashir, leaving Will Jacks as their only choice for spin. Additonally, Australia didn't use Lyon to its full potential during the Perth and Adelaide Test matches, whereas Todd Murphy warmed the bench at the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Murphy Hopeful for Spin-Friendly Pitch

Murphy, who made his Test debut against India during the Nagpur Test in February 2023, feels that the Sydney pitch for the fifth Ashes Test could offer some assistance to the spinners. "I don't think going into the series there was ever that planning or idea that spin wouldn't play a role," Murphy said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "I think it's sort of just been how it's eventuated. I think it'll evolve from year to year. Next year it could be completely different."

Interestingly, Murphy hasn't played a single Test match on Australian soil. So far, the off-spinner has played seven Test matches (all overseas) picking up 22 wickets at an bowling average of 28.13, including one four-wicket haul and as many fifers.

"I think it definitely can spin," Murphy said. "We've played on some BBL wickets here where it has taken spin. I've only played a couple of Shield games and don't think it's ever done anything extraordinary out there. I don't think recently it's been massive spin but there's still been a big part of the game that spin played."

Australia Clinches Series 3-1

Meanwhile, Australia have retained the Ashes after taking an unbeaten 3-1 lead in the five-match series. The hosts won the Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide matches before the Three Lions secured a memorable win in Melbourne, which avoided a whitewash. (ANI)