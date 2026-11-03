F1 driver Arvid Lindblad will showcase his Indian heritage at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix with a custom Diwali-themed helmet featuring rangoli patterns and traditional symbols to celebrate the festival of lights alongside his race weekend.

Arvid Lindblad's Tribute to Indian Heritage

Formula One driver Arvid Lindblad will bring a touch of his Indian heritage to the Sao Paulo Grand Prix with a specially designed helmet celebrating Diwali, which coincides with the race day on November 8. The 18-year-old, who has strong family connections to India through his maternal grandparents, said the helmet was a tribute to the traditions he grew up celebrating with his Nani and Nana. The design combines elements associated with Diwali and his Punjabi roots, offering a personal expression of his heritage on the Formula One stage, according to a press release from Sao Paulo GP.

Design Inspiration and Symbolism

Lindblad was closely involved in creating the helmet, drawing inspiration from rangoli patterns he has made over the years, including one during last year's Diwali celebrations. The intricate artwork on the top forms the basis of the design, with patterns extending down its sides. The helmet also features several symbols associated with the festival. A diya, representing light, hope and joy, is subtly incorporated into the design, while a lotus and traditional fireworks feature at the front and rear. The lotus represents purity and resilience, while the fireworks recall family celebrations and memories of lighting diyas with his grandfather. A Phulkari-inspired pattern forms the base of the helmet, paying tribute to his grandmother and her Punjabi heritage.

"Celebrating Diwali with my family, especially my Nani and Nana, has always been a very important part of my upbringing. Bringing this special helmet to life is a meaningful moment, as it celebrates my Indian heritage and family roots that are such an important part of who I am," Lindblad said. "I was really involved in the creative process because I wanted to create something that felt cool, while staying true to the meaning and traditions of Diwali. The design brings together elements like rangoli, the lotus flower, diyas and fireworks in a way that feels personal to me," he added.

Celebrating Diwali at the Circuit

The Diwali celebrations will extend beyond the helmet to Lindblad's side of the garage at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace. A 'Happy Diwali' sticker will feature on the halo of his car, while the garage floor will carry a rangoli pattern, accompanied by a lotus flower and diya positioned above his surname. The panels behind the car will also feature complementary rangoli-inspired designs. Lindblad said he was looking forward to returning to the car in Brazil with the special helmet and hoped it would help share the spirit of the festival with people celebrating around the world.

"I know it will be an emotional moment, and I hope the helmet helps share the spirit of Diwali with people celebrating around the world. Happy Diwali," he said. Diwali, widely known as the Festival of Lights, celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and is marked by families and communities lighting lamps, diyas and candles. The Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend runs from November 6 to 8, with the race scheduled for Sunday, coinciding with Diwali celebrations across the world. (ANI)