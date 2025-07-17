Pakistani javelin star Arshad Nadeem slammed the government for failing to deliver promised plot allotments after his Olympic gold. Though he received cash rewards, he's disappointed and now focused on the World Athletics Championships.

Pakistan javelin throw star Arshad Nadeem has slammed his country’s government, led by Shehbaz Sharif, for not fulfilling the promises made to him following his historic Gold medal at the Paris Olympics last year.

In August 2024, Arshad Nadeem accomplished a historic feat by becoming the first Pakistani athlete to clinch a gold medal in the Olympics. The 28-year-old scripted history by winning the men’s javelin throw with an Olympic and Asian record of 92.97m, ending Pakistan’s 40-year drought of Olympic Gold medal drought.

The last time Pakistan won an Olympic gold was in the 1984 Los Angeles Games, where they defeated West Germany in the men’s hockey final.

Following Arshad Nadeem’s historic Olympic gold at the Paris Games, the Pakistan Government announced cash rewards, plot allotments, and development promises. The rewards were for his effort and recognition for bringing back Pakistan’s glory at the Olympics.

‘All the plot announcements were fake’

Almost a year after his historic Olympic gold and the Pakistan Government’s announcement of rewards, Arshad Nadeem revealed that the plot allotments by the government were fake, but the javelin thrower confirmed that he did receive the cash prizes.

“Out of all the prize announcements made for me, all the plot announcements were fake, which I did not receive,” Arshad told in an interview with Geo TV.

“Apart from that, I have received all the cash prizes that were announced," he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Arshad Nadeem clinched his historic Olympic gold, which happened to be his maiden Games medal, in his second appearance at the Summer Games in Paris. In his maiden Olympic appearance in Tokyo 2021, the Pakistan javelin thrower finished fifth in the final with his best throw of 84.62, while Neeraj Chopra clinched the Gold medal with a throw of 87.58m.

At the Paris Olympics, Arshad defeated Neeraj to clinch the Gold medal, while the Indian javelin star settled for a silver medal with a best throw of 89.45.

Arshad Nadeem focuses on the World Athletics Championships

Despite disappointment over the Pakistani government for not fulfilling their promises made to him, Arshad Nadeem is currently focusing on his athletic goal, with an eye on the World Athletics Championships.

“My entire focus is on myself, but apart from that, we train any youth who comes to us for training, and this training is given by my coach Salman Butt," Arshad said.

Arshad Nadeem is expected to participate in the World Athletics Championships, which take place in Tokyo, Japan, in September. Arshad will look to renew his rivalry with Neeraj Chopra, who will also be reclaiming their dominance on the global stage.

In his last appearance at the prestigious athletics event in 2023, Arshad Nadeem clinched the silver medal with his season-best throw of 86.79.

Before the World Athletics Championships, Arshad is set to participate in the Wanda Diamond League, which will take place on August 16.