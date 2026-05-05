Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal can effectively secure the Premier League title by beating West Ham, after Manchester City’s 3-3 draw at Everton left Pep Guardiola’s side trailing five points behind with four games remaining.

Jamie Carragher has tipped Arsenal to effectively wrap up the Premier League title this weekend, claiming that victory against West Ham United will seal their long-awaited triumph. The former Liverpool defender made the prediction after Manchester City’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Everton left Pep Guardiola’s side five points adrift of the leaders.

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Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher singled out Arsenal’s upcoming trip to the London Stadium as the decisive fixture. “If Arsenal win that game [West Ham] away next Sunday, they’ve won the league. The league’s won. I think that’s where it’s on. If they beat West Ham it’s on. They’ll beat Burnley absolutely no problem at home, I think it’s on West Ham away,” Carragher said. He added that City would need maximum points from their remaining fixtures to keep the race alive, but Arsenal’s destiny is now firmly in their own hands.

Arsenal capitalized on their earlier kick-off by defeating Fulham 3-0 on Saturday, stretching their lead to six points before City’s clash with Everton. Guardiola’s men failed to rise to the occasion, needing Jeremy Doku’s stoppage-time strike to salvage a point at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Arsenal’s Remaining Fixtures

The Gunners now face West Ham, Burnley, and Crystal Palace in their final three matches of the season. With a first league title since 2004 within reach, Mikel Arteta’s side are determined to maintain momentum. Carragher emphasized that the West Ham fixture is the only potential stumbling block, given the Hammers’ fight against relegation under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Manchester City, meanwhile, must navigate fixtures against Brentford, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, and Aston Villa. Even with a game in hand, their margin for error has narrowed significantly following the draw at Everton.

City’s Collapse At Everton

City appeared to be cruising when Doku opened the scoring at the end of a dominant first half. However, defensive lapses proved costly as Marc Guehi’s underhit pass allowed Thierno Barry to equalize in the 68th minute. Jake O’Brien then headed Everton in front five minutes later, before Barry struck again in the 81st minute to make it 3-1.

Erling Haaland quickly pulled one back, and Doku’s curling effort deep into stoppage time rescued a point. Despite the fightback, the draw leaves City trailing Arsenal with only four games left to play. Guardiola admitted afterwards that the title race is no longer in his team’s control.

Arsenal’s commanding win over Fulham and City’s slip at Everton have shifted the balance of the title race. The Gunners now hold the advantage, with Carragher’s comments underlining the significance of their upcoming clash with West Ham. Victory at the London Stadium would leave them needing only routine wins against Burnley and Crystal Palace to end a 22-year wait for the Premier League crown.