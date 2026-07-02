Army rowers Havildar Lakshay & Havildar Ujjwal Kumar Singh won India's first-ever gold at the World Rowing Cup in Lucerne, Switzerland. Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth felicitated them for the historic achievement in the LM2x event.

Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth felicitated Havildar Lakshay and Havildar Ujjwal Kumar Singh of the Army Rowing Node on their achievement of winning India's first-ever Gold Medal at the World Rowing Cup in the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls (LM2x) event at Lucerne, Switzerland.

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A Historic Triumph for Indian Rowing

The pair on June 27 won the men's lightweight double sculls title at the 2026 World Rowing Cup III held in Lucerne, clocking a timing of 6:26.09 to finish ahead of competitors from Hong Kong and the Netherlands. The historic triumph marks a major milestone for Indian rowing and is expected to inspire young athletes across the country.

Leaders Congratulate Rowing Champions

The gold medal-winning duo, Havildar Ujjwal Kumar Singh and Havildar Lakshay, are serving soldiers in the Indian Army and represent the Army Rowing Node, which has been instrumental in nurturing rowing talent. Earlier, in a post on X, the Indian Army congratulated the athletes, saying, "Historic! India's First Ever . Hav Lakshay & Hav Ujjwal Kumar Singh (Army Rowing Node) won India's first-ever World Rowing Cup gold in LM2x at Lucerne -- 6:26.09. Proud moment for the Indian Army and the nation!"

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had also congratulated Lakshay and Ujjwal for winning gold. He called it a historic achievement for Indian rowing, highlighting their hard work and determination, and said the victory reflects the growing strength of the sport in India.

In an X post, he had said, "Golden Achievement for Indian Rowing! Havildar Lakshya and Havildar Ujjwal Kumar Singh have scripted a new chapter in Indian sports history by clinching the gold medal at the World Rowing Cup with their stellar performance. This historic achievement is a symbol of the growing strength of Indian rowing, the players' tireless hard work, and their spirit. Heartfelt congratulations to both players on this proud success, and infinite best wishes for a bright future." (ANI)