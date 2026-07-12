Argentina has stormed into the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals after a nail-biting 3-1 victory over Switzerland. The match went into extra time, where a world-class goal from Julian Alvarez and a final strike from Lautaro Martinez sealed the deal for the world champions.

Argentina vs Switzerland: In the World Cup quarter-final clash, Argentina faced off against Switzerland at the Kansas City Stadium early on Sunday morning, Indian time. And what a match it was! Scaloni's boys proved their mettle once again, clinching a hard-fought 3-1 victory.

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They managed to break through Switzerland's rock-solid defence with sheer persistence and brilliant team play.

The action started right from the get-go. In the 9th minute, Alexis Mac Allister's shot was blocked by the Swiss defence, earning Argentina a corner. Lionel Messi took the kick, but it went out. But they hit the jackpot on the very next one.

In the 10th minute, Messi delivered another corner, and this time, Alexis Mac Allister connected with a fantastic header to score the first goal.

Around the 20-minute mark, Swiss forward Zibril Sow took a shot, but Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez easily saved it. The game saw plenty of attacks and counter-attacks from both sides, along with several fouls. The first half ended with a 1-0 scoreline.

The intensity continued in the second half. In the 50th minute, Messi sent a through ball to Nahuel Molina, but his shot from outside the box was blocked. Soon after, a shot from Julian Alvarez was deflected for a corner.

At 52 minutes, Enzo Fernandez tried to head in a ball from Messi's corner, but it went wide. The Swiss team also had its chances. In the 60th minute, Martinez saved a header from Breel Embolo and made another great save in the 65th minute. However, Switzerland finally found the net in the 67th minute, with Dan Ndoye scoring the equaliser.

The match took a dramatic turn in the 72nd minute when Switzerland's Breel Embolo was shown a red card for diving to fake a foul. Argentina made a few substitutions in the 78th minute, bringing on Nico Gonzalez, Gonzalo Montiel, and Lautaro Martinez.

Despite relentless attacks, including a header from Mac Allister and a shot from Messi that narrowly missed, the match went into extra time.

Argentina kept up the pressure. Substitute Thiago Almada had one shot saved and another hit the post. In the 107th minute, Cristian Romero's header went wide. Then, in the 112th minute, Swiss keeper Gregor Kobel saved a shot from Messi.

But the breakthrough came shortly after. Jose Manuel Lopez provided the assist to Julian Alvarez, who unleashed a powerful right-footed strike from outside the box that flew into the top right corner. It was a truly world-class goal that put Argentina back in the lead.

But they weren't done yet. In the 121st minute, Lautaro Martinez scored to secure Argentina's victory.

It's important to note that Messi didn't score today, but he was the playmaker. He created goals, made assists, and his teammates delivered. This was a win for teamwork. Messi continues to prove that age is just a number, giving defenders a nightmare with his incredible speed and skill.

He truly is a magician on the field. In this match, he also set a new record, becoming the first player to feature in 15 consecutive World Cup knockout matches. He is, in every sense, a satisfied captain of a world champion team.