Indian shooters Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod finished fourth and fifth respectively in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions individual final at the Asian Games 2026. Tilottama was in medal contention but was eliminated in the final stages.

Indian shooters Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod finished fourth and fifth respectively in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions individual final at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday.

Individual Final Highlights

Tilottama, who entered the final after finishing third in qualification with a score of 590, came close to securing a medal in a closely fought contest. She was among the top shooters throughout the final and even moved to the top of the standings after the first five shots of the standing series.

After the opening 10 shots in the kneeling position, Tilottama was fifth with 102.4 points, while Vidarsa was sixth with 102.1 points. Arina Malinovskaya led the standings with 103.4 points.

Following the prone position, Tilottama remained in medal contention, occupying fifth place with a total of 205.9 points after 20 shots. Vidarsa was seventh with 205.3 points.

Tilottama produced a strong start in the standing series, scoring 51.8 points from her first five shots to move to the top with 257.6 points after 25 shots. Vidarsa also remained in contention, placed seventh with 256 points.

However, the final stages saw the Indian shooters lose ground as eliminations began after every shot. Vidarsa was eliminated after the 32nd shot, finishing fifth with 327.4 points. Tilottama moved up to third after Vidarsa's exit but was eliminated after the 33rd shot following a score of 9.4 in her final attempt. She finished fourth with 337.3 points.

Final Medal Tally

China's Han Jiayu won the gold medal with 359.0 points, while Zhang Liyuan claimed silver with 358.8 points. South Korea's Kim Jieun secured the bronze medal with 348.4 points.

Earlier Team Success

Earlier, Tilottama, Vidarsa and Ashi Chouksey had won the team silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3P event. India finished second in the team standings, while Tilottama and Vidarsa advanced to the individual final. (ANI)