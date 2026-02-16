A Pakistani YouTuber vented his frustration after Babar Azam’s dismissal in the India‑Pakistan T20 clash by smashing a cake on his sister’s face. His viral reaction video captured the anger of fans as Pakistan collapsed chasing India’s 176‑run total.

India’s emphatic 61‑run victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with one video in particular grabbing attention. Pakistani YouTuber Maviya Umer Farooqui expressed his disappointment in dramatic fashion, smashing a cake on his sister’s face after Pakistan’s batting collapse.

The match, played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, saw India post 175/7 before bowling Pakistan out for just 114. While Indian fans celebrated the dominant win, Pakistani supporters vented their frustration online. Farooqui’s video, shared on Instagram and later reshared on X, captured the raw emotions of fans who felt let down by their team’s performance.

In the clip, Farooqui lamented Babar Azam’s dismissal to Axar Patel after scoring only five runs off seven balls. “Babar bhai, Babar bhai, main yeh umeed nahi kar raha tha match jeet jao, lekin match banwa to dete,” he said, voicing his disappointment that Pakistan’s captain failed to make the contest competitive. His frustration boiled over as he smashed a cake on his sister’s face, symbolizing his anger at the team’s lackluster showing.

The video quickly went viral, with many viewers echoing the sentiment that “Babar na Barbad Kiya.” Other Pakistani content creators and influencers also posted reactions, mocking the team’s poor display. The collective outrage highlighted the intensity of the rivalry and the expectations placed on Pakistan’s players in high‑profile encounters against India.

India’s victory was built on Ishan Kishan’s blistering 77 off 40 balls, supported by contributions from Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shivam Dube. Their total of 175 proved too steep for Pakistan, whose batting faltered from the start. Early wickets left them struggling at 13/3, and despite Usman Khan’s 44, the chase never gained momentum.

For Pakistan, the defeat was compounded by the manner of their collapse. Fans criticized the team’s lack of application, particularly in the powerplay overs. Captain Salman Agha admitted execution was missing, acknowledging that losing multiple wickets early left them chasing the game.

Meanwhile, Indian fans flooded social media with celebratory posts, trolling Pakistan’s batting failures. The contrast between jubilant Indian supporters and disheartened Pakistani fans underscored the emotional stakes of the fixture. Farooqui’s cake‑smashing video became a symbol of the frustration felt across Pakistan, resonating with viewers who demanded better performances from their team.