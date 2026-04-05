Aman Sehrawat will lead India's 30-member squad at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek. The team includes U23 world champion Sujeet Kalkal and Greco-Roman star Sunil Kumar, but will be without World Championship medallist Antim Panghal.

The Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat will headline the Indian contingent for the Asian Wrestling Championships to be held from April 6 to 12 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. As per Olympics.com, a total of 30 wrestlers, 10 each for women's, men's freestyle, and Greco-Roman categories, will be competing at the event, with Aman, who is India's youngest Olympic medallist, competing in the men's 61 kg category.

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But competing in 61 kg is not a new thing for Aman, who secured two Grand Prix medals in this category. He also got a silver medal at the Zagreb Open earlier this year. Gulomjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan, bronze medallist at Paris 2024 in the 57kg, completes the 61kg bracket. Ankush will be representing India in the men's 57 kg event. The current U23 world champion in the 65 kg category, Sujeet Kalkal, will also feature.

Indian Women's Wrestling Team

The Indian women's wrestling team would not feature the World Championship medallist Antim Panghal, who suffered a shock defeat against Meenakshi Goyat last month during national trials for the 53 kg category, marking her first national trials loss in three years. The gold medallist at the 2025 Asian Wrestling Championships, Manisha Bhanwala, will be competing in the 57 kg category instead of the 62 kg category in which she won the gold. Mansi Ahlawat will feature in the 62kg competition.

Greco-Roman Squad

India's Greco-Roman category will be headlined by five-time Asian Championships medallist Sunil Kumar, competing in the 87 kg division.

Previous Performance

The previous edition of the Asian Championships held in Amman, Jordan saw Indian wrestlers clinch 10 medals - one gold, three silver and seven bronze.

Indian wrestling team for Asian Wrestling Championships 2026

Women:

Neelam Sirohi (50kg), Meenakshi Goyat (53kg), Hansika Lamba (55kg), Manisha Bhanwala (57kg), Neha Sangwan (59kg), Mansi Ahlawat (62kg), Monika (65kg), Mansi Lather (68kg), Harshita (72kg), Kajal Dhochak (76kg).

Men's freestyle:

Ankush (57kg), Aman Sehrawat (61kg), Sujeet Kalkal (65kg), Abhimanyou (70kg), Jaideep (74kg), Sandeep Singh Mann (79kg), Mukul Dahiya (86kg), Punit Kumar (92kg), Vicky (97kg), Dinesh (125kg).

Greco-Roman:

Lalit (55kg), Sahil (60kg), Sunny Kumar (63kg), Sachin Sahrawat (67kg), Anil (72kg), Aman (77kg), Prince (82kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Nitesh (97kg), Joginder Rathee (130kg). (ANI)