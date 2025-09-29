Following a 5-2 thrashing by Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso stated his team is still in a 'construction phase' to build spirit and personality.

Almaty: Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said Monday his team is still growing in personality and spirit, following their thrashing by Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Los Blancos fell to their first defeat of the season against their city rivals before travelling to Almaty in Kazakhstan, where they will face Kairat in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Alonso's side were overrun 5-2 on Saturday by Atletico and the coach, who joined from Bayer Leverkusen in June, insisted his wounded team has not yet defined their personality.

"(Connection) is fundamental when you have to build your idea of (how to play) football, building a spirit," Alonso told reporters.

"I think we are still in that construction phase, a phase of improvement. How long will it last? I don't know how long, but we are still taking steps forward.

"To take two steps forward maybe you have to take one back. We want to keep improving, to keep defining what we want to be, in a footballing sense as well as in terms of the team's personality."

Madrid had not conceded five goals against Atletico since 1950 and midfielder Fede Valverde said the players had discussed the bruising defeat among themselves and with the coach and his staff.

"It's been a very tough few days, really tough. It was a hard blow, we talked a lot and got together to have conversations about changing our attitude and group dynamics," said Valverde.

"We stressed that we had to come back stronger and more focused. We also had those talks with the manager and coaching staff."

Alonso said there were various reasons Real Madrid struggled against Atletico and he would work to improve them.

"I think that after a win or a defeat, we have 24 hours to feel it, whether that's good or bad, and after that we do our analysis," said Alonso.

"I don't think it was just attitude (missing), I also think it was rhythm and tactical things we've analysed.

"Just saying it was attitude is a bit simplistic... (but) we didn't compete well enough."

- Long trip east -

Madrid's trip to face Kairat is one of the longest journeys possible in the Champions League, with a flight time of over seven hours and a three-hour time zone shift.

However, Alonso said the arduous voyage east could not be used as an excuse for a poor performance.

"You have to adapt to it, whether you like it or not," continued the Spaniard.

"We changed our usual routine but in football the smartest people are those who can adapt the best... tomorrow is just another match and it's not an impediment or an excuse."

Madrid are without right-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal -- the latter getting injured against Atletico -- so Valverde may have to fill in on the right side of defence as he has done before.

"I was not born to play at right-back, I didn't grow up learning that position," admitted Valverde.

"I will always try to give my best and show a good attitude, I've always made it clear I can do whatever the coach needs."

