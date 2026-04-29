Aizawl FC came from behind to defeat Namdhari FC 2-1 in the Indian Football League relegation stage. After two own goals, substitute Zomuansanga scored the 78th-minute winner, sending Aizawl to the top of the relegation table.

Aizawl FC came from a goal down to edge Namdhari FC 2-1 and secure three points in their relegation stage fixture of Indian Football League 2025-26 at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Namdhari took the lead in the 43rd minute through an own goal by Timur Talipov before Aizawl equalised in the 67th minute courtesy another own goal, this time from Kamalpreet Singh Grewal, as per the release. The comeback was completed in the 78th minute when substitute Zomuansanga found the net with a well-taken finish. The Mizoram club took their points tally to 11, and will be on top of the relegation stage, while Namdhari FC remain bottom of the table with seven points.

Cagey First Half Ends with Own Goal

Aizawl started the game on the front foot, making use of their familiarity with the artificial turf to maintain possession and progress the ball forward, especially down the left flank. Laltlanzova and Lalrempuia provided the pace and width. Namdhari, on the other hand, took time to adjust, but slowly made their way into the game.

Namdhari created the first clear-cut chance of the game in the 15th minute when Seilenthang Lotjem picked out Rohit inside the box with a cross, but his glancing header was well saved by goalkeeper Vanlalhriatpuia. The goalkeeper commanded his area confidently, dealing effectively with Namdhari's set-pieces and long balls, which remained their main attacking threat throughout the first half.

The breakthrough came two minutes before half-time through an own goal. Bhupinder Singh whipped a dangerous cross across the six-yard box, and centre-back Timur Talipov, attempting to clear the danger, could only deflect the ball into his own net with the goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

Aizawl Fights Back in Second Half

Aizawl started the second half aggressively and came close to equalising with their first real opportunity. Laltlanzova floated a looping cross from the right towards the back post, where two players were left unmarked. Vanlalhriatzuala, the shortest player on the pitch, directed his header towards goal, but was denied by a sharp reflex save from Namdhari goalkeeper Niraj Kumar.

Moments later, Lalhriatpuia also tested Niraj with a low shot from inside the box, but his effort was straight at the keeper.

The People's Club continued to pile the pressure and eventually found the equaliser through another own goal. Talipov released Malsawmzuala Tlangte down the right, and the winger burst past his marker before drilling a low cross into the box. Vanlalhriatzuala was once again left unmarked, but the midfielder scuffed his attempt. Substitute Kamalpreet Singh Grewal then got his feet tangled while trying to clear the ball, which appeared to be drifting wide, only for it to deflect off his foot and somehow end up in the back of the net.

Zomuansanga Scores the Winner

Eleven minutes later, Aizawl FC took the lead following a well-worked move down the left flank. Laltlanzova picked out Zomuansanga, who had only been introduced a few minutes earlier. The striker took a touch before unleashing a powerful low shot on the turn that found the bottom corner beyond the outstretched hands of the goalkeeper.

Namdhari created a couple of chances towards the end of regulation time and in stoppage time, but lacked conviction in the final third, allowing Aizawl to complete the comeback and secure three points. (ANI)