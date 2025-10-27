Cameroon striker Bryan Mbeumo scored twice for Manchester United in a victory over Brighton, while Achraf Hakimi also netted a brace for PSG. Other African headline-makers included Mohamed Salah, Pape Sarr, and Lyle Foster.

Paris: Cameroon striker Bryan Mbeumo took his Premier League goal tally to five this season after scoring twice for Manchester United in a 4-2 win over Brighton at the weekend.

His first goal gave United a three-goal lead and the second sealed a third consecutive league win for the first time under manager Ruben Amorim.

Mbeumo, 26, joined United from Brentford in the close season after launching his professional career with Troyes. He represented France at age-limit levels before switching his allegiance to Cameroon.

AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

BRYAN MBEUMO (Manchester United)

Mbeumo scored his first goal in the 61st minute, squeezing a low shot through Brighton defender Lewis Dunk's legs and past 'keeper Bart Verbruggen at his near post. His second arrived in stoppage-time when he finished off Ayden Heaven's pass.

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool)

The Egypt forward ended his goal drought but still couldn't stop the troubled champions slumping to a 3-2 defeat at Brentford. Salah grabbed his first goal in seven matches to make it four for the season. It was a sweetly-struck finish from Dominic Szoboszlai's 89th-minute cross.

PAPE SARR (Tottenham)

The Senegal midfielder put the seal on his third-placed team's 3-0 win at Everton with the final goal. Sarr netted with a close-range header after Richarlison nodded the ball into his path in the 89th minute.

LYLE FOSTER (Burnley)

The South Africa striker scored for the first time since August to seal Burnley's dramatic 3-2 win at Wolves. The Clarets had blown a two-goal lead when Foster struck with a cool finish from Tunisian Hannibal Mejbri's pass in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

SPAIN

DAVID CARMO (Real Oviedo)

The Angolan centre-back blasted home from close range in the 97th minute to rescue Oviedo a point on the road against Girona in a crunch La Liga relegation clash between the two teams at the bottom. Carmo, on loan at Oviedo from Nottingham Forest, was able to celebrate only the third top flight goal of his career to seal a 3-3 draw.

AZZEDINE OUNAHI (Girona)

Morocco midfielder Ounahi joined Girona in the close-season and has two goals in his last three games for the club after scoring off the bench against Real Oviedo. The 25-year-old was sidelined for the previous match against Athletic Bilbao and the team missed him, but he made a quick impact on his return with a fine strike from outside the area.

GERMANY

YAN DIOMANDE (RB Leipzig)

Leipzig winger Diomande was the first of six scorers in a 6-0 Bundesliga romp at Augsburg, while laying on two assists. With 10 minutes gone, the 18-year-old Ivorian collected a pass from Romulo and squeezing the ball inside the near post for his first Bundesliga goal.

EDMOND TAPSOBA (Bayer Leverkusen)

Centre-back Tapsoba scored in the second half as Leverkusen cruised to a 2-0 home win over Freiburg. With Leverkusen leading, the Burkina Faso international rose to nod an Alejandro Grimaldo cross into the net.

FRANCE

ACHRAF HAKIMI (Paris Saint-Germain)

African Player of the Year contender Hakimi scored twice as PSG won 3-0 at Brest to regain first place in Ligue 1. The Morocco captain and defender has been included in a 10-man shortlist for the award and he and Livepool forward Mohamed Salah are the favourites. Hakimi scored with a low shot on 29 minutes and struck again before half-time with a shot into the roof of the net.

