A new wave of African billionaires is challenging the traditional ownership of European football. Business leaders like Nassef Sawiris are acquiring clubs and reshaping Africa's influence in the global sports economy.

European football ownership used to be a playground for Russian oligarchs, Middle Eastern royals, and Western corporations. That dominance, however, is being challenged by a new generation of African billionaires who are reshaping the sport’s global landscape through leadership, innovation, and financial influence.

From Egypt’s Nassef Sawiris to Nigeria’s Kunle Soname and Nneka Ede, these business pioneers represent Africa’s growing self-belief, inclusivity, and determination to lead. They are not merely participants in world football-they are architects of a new global order, building Africa’s presence at decision-making tables long dominated by others.

Nassef Sawiris: The Industrial Visionary Behind Aston Villa’s Revival

Egyptian business magnate Nassef Sawiris, CEO of OCI N.V. and a member of the influential Sawiris family, is credited with restoring Aston Villa’s glory. Alongside American co-owner Wes Edens, Sawiris took control of the historic English club in 2018, when it was facing financial crisis and languishing in the Championship.

Under his leadership, Aston Villa secured its Premier League return in 2019 and has since re-established itself as a formidable side. Through his investment vehicle, V Sports, Sawiris has also acquired a stake in Portugal’s Vitória S.C., adopting the popular multi-club model used by some of European football’s biggest investors.

Sawiris’ strategy exemplifies the rise of African capital in elite sport, proving that investors from the continent can compete at the highest levels of global football.

Nneka Ede: Breaking Barriers as an African Woman in Football

In 2020, Nigerian businesswoman Nneka Ede made global headlines by acquiring Portugal’s Lusitano Ginásio Clube, making her one of the first African women to own a European club. Her groundbreaking move highlighted not only women’s growing influence in sports leadership but also Nigeria’s expanding footprint in global football.

“I hope this new chapter deepens sporting ties between Nigeria and Portugal and provides pathways for young African talent,” Ede said after the acquisition.

Her ownership represents a message of inclusion and empowerment. Through youth development and community engagement, Ede is creating new spaces for women and aspiring athletes in football administration and entrepreneurship.

Kunle Soname: Nigeria’s Bridge Between Africa and Europe

In contrast to Sawiris’ industrial background, Nigerian entrepreneur Kunle Soname is a symbol of bold, independent ambition. In 2015, he became the first Nigerian to own a European football club after purchasing a majority stake in Portugal’s C.D. Feirense.

Known for founding Bet9ja and owning Nigeria’s Remo Stars FC, Soname’s vision extends beyond profit. He has transformed Feirense into a developmental hub, linking African football talent to European opportunities.

“Securing Clube Desportivo Feirense was the next step in the right direction for me,” Soname said during his takeover announcement, emphasizing his commitment to the club’s traditions while pursuing promotion to Portugal’s top tier.

Soname’s Feirense project now works closely with Remo Stars to create a sustainable talent pipeline, giving young players international exposure and career pathways. His integration of business and football development showcases Africa’s potential for self-sustained sports ecosystems.

New Chapter in Africa’s Sporting Story

The ventures of Sawiris, Soname, and Ede capture a defining transformation: Africa’s transition from a supplier of raw talent to a powerhouse of ownership and innovation.

Their involvement signals a confident reimagining of Africa’s relationship with the global sports economy. These leaders aren’t waiting to be accepted-they are establishing their own platforms of influence.