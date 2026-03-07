India's senior women's football team was defeated 0-11 by Japan in their AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 qualifier. Hinata Miyazawa and Riko Ueki scored hat-tricks for Japan, who led 5-0 at half-time, leaving India at the bottom of Group C.

The Indian senior women's national team suffered a 0-11 loss at the hands of Japan in their second Group C match of the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. The former World Cup and Asian Cup champions led by five goals at half-time.

Japan's Goal Scorers

Japan's Hinata Miyazawa (20', 35', 81') and Riko Ueki (47', 50', 65') scored a hat-trick each. Kiko Seike (45+5' p, 55') scored two, while Yuzuki Yamamoto (4'), Yui Hasegawa (13'), and Maya Hijikata (62') netted one each, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

India's Path to Quarter-Finals

The Blue Tigresses are currently bottom of Group C with zero points and a -12 goal difference. However, the result is not a killer blow for India, as a victory against Chinese Taipei by a two-goal margin in their final Group Stage match on Tuesday, March 10, coupled with a Japan victory against Vietnam, will see India finish second in the group and progress to the quarter-finals.

First-Half Dominance by Japan

India head coach Amelia Valverde made three changes to the starting XI, bringing in Juli Kishan, along with debutants Aveka Singh and Sarita Yumnam, in place of Grace Dangmei, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, and Shilky Devi Hemam.

The Nadeshiko got off the blocks quickly and never really let their foot off the pedal, taking the lead in the fourth minute with a quality curler from Yamamoto, who cut inside from the right and placed the ball into the top corner with her left foot.

India had little chance to venture out of their box, playing with five defenders, with Manisha Kalyan the lone figure up top, trying to catch stray clearances to play to her teammates. The Japan defence, however, were quick to nip any fledgling Indian attack in the bud, a trend that lasted the majority of the 90 minutes.

The world number eight team doubled their lead in the 13th minute, when Yamamoto turned provider, swerving past Sanju from the right again, before cutting it back for her captain Hasegawa to score from inside the box.

Hasegawa, in turn, became the provider for the next goal, setting up Miyazawa for Japan's third in the 20th minute.

The Blue Tigresses were well and truly pinned back, with centre-backs Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Juli Kishan, and Martina Thokchom fighting tooth and nail. Goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu Elangbam made a flurry of saves to prevent Japan from inflicting further damage.

However, the 2014 and 2018 Asian Cup champions combined their wingers and midfielders to isolate the India wing-backs and create chances, especially down both flanks.

Midfielder Honoka Hayashi, in the 35th minute, slipped one between the lines to Miyazawa, who poked it past Panthoi to score the fourth at the near post.

Seconds before the half-time whistle, Japan were awarded a penalty after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) deemed Sweety to have committed a foul on Saki Kumagai inside the India box. Seike calmly sent Panthoi the wrong way from the spot-kick.

Second-Half Onslaught Continues

Not much changed in the second half, as Ueki, who came on as a substitute at half-time, scored two in quick succession, before Seike added the eighth goal with a tap-in.

Just over the hour mark, Hijikata scored the ninth with her header, while Ueki completed her hat-trick in the 65th minute with yet another header from inside the box.

Miyazawa also completed her hat-trick with nine minutes of regulation time left, scoring another tap-in, as Japan's superior wingplay opened up the Indian defence.

India Squad

India: Panthoi Chanu Elangbam (GK), Sweety Devi Ngangbam (C), Juli Kishan, Sangita Basfore, Soumya Guguloth (Kaviya Pakkirisamy 73'), Sanju (Astam Oraon 73'), Pyari Xaxa (Grace Dangmei 57'), Martina Thokchom, Manisha (Lynda Kom Serto 88'), Aveka Singh (Babina Devi Lisham 57'), Sarita Yumnam. (ANI)