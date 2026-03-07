Lakshya Sen reached his second All England final after beating Canada's Victor Lai 21-16, 18-21, 21-15 in a gruelling semifinal. The 24-year-old overcame a spirited opponent and blisters to book his spot in the summit clash.

Lakshya Sen became only the second Indian player to reach two All England finals when he overcame Canada's Victor Lai in a gruelling semifinal here on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, who had also reached the summit clash in 2022, not only overcame a spirited Lai but also blisters in his right toe to win 21-16, 18-21, 21-15 in an hour and 37 minutes.

A Gruelling Semifinal Clash

Sen's mentor, Prakash Padukone, had reached the All England final in 1980 and 1981 and won the title in his first appearance in the summit clash, according to a release. The semifinal clash on Saturday between Sen and Lai tested the physical endurance of both players as they engaged in multiple rallies that went beyond 50 strokes.

It was Sen's ability to find an extra gear that helped the Indian take the opening game, which stayed neck-and-neck till 17-16. Sen then took four straight points to draw first blood. But Lai, the first Canadian player to win a BWF World Championships medal, bounced back in the second game and took an 11-7 lead at the mid-game interval. Sen, who was by then struggling with blisters, fought back to draw level at 16-16, only for Lai to once again pull away and take the match in the decider.

The 24-year-old's experience meant that he at times took calculated risks to take a sizeable 15-9 lead. However, Lai is known for fighting till the end, and he managed to close the gap at 17-15 before Sen once again won four straight points to reach the final.

Final Showdown Awaits

In the summit clash, he will face India Open champion Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei after the left-hander packed off second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand 21-14, 18-21, 21-16 in an hour and 18 minutes. (ANI)