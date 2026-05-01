Head coach Bibiano Fernandes has named the 23-member India U17 squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026. The team, set to play Australia and Uzbekistan in Group D, recently played two friendly matches against Qatar in Doha.

India U17 men's national team head coach Bibiano Fernandes, on Friday, named the 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026.

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The Blue Colts are currently in Doha, Qatar, where they have played Qatar in two friendly matches (1-1 and 0-0) behind closed doors, and will travel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 3, as per a press release.

Group Stage Draw and Schedule

India have been drawn in Group D, alongside Australia and Uzbekistan. The fourth team in the group, DPR Korea, have withdrawn from the tournament, making it a three-team group. Bibiano's boys play Australia on May 6 and Uzbekistan on May 10.

India's squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup

India's squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026: Goalkeepers: Alok Nishad, Manashjyoti Baruah, Rajrup Sarkar. Defenders: Abhishek Kumar Mondal, Indra Rana Magar, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, Lawmsangzuala, Lesvin Rebelo, Md Aimaan Bin, Shubham Poonia. Midfielders: Dallalmuon Gangte, Denny Singh Wangkhem, Diamond Singh Thokchom, Moosa Ashiq Sofi, Nitishkumar Meitei Yengkhom. Forwards: Adil Aman A, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Heeranganba Seram, Rahan Ahmed, Raj Singh Wahengbam, Washington Singh Ngangom, Yuvraj Kadam. Head Coach: Bibiano Fernandes. (ANI)