The All India Football Federation (AIFF) received the AFC's Triple-A Certificate for its advanced technical programme. This follows a structured evaluation by the AFC, which also involves collaboration with UEFA for recognising coaching licenses.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been awarded the Triple-A Certificate by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in recognition of its highly-developed technical programme, following the AFC Technical Summit held on March 19.

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Understanding the AFC Triple-A Framework

The accreditation forms part of AFC's Triple-A framework, which includes Analysis, Advice, and Accreditation, and involves a structured evaluation of a Member Association's technical programmes and systems, according to a release. India was among the 12 shortlisted AFC member associations selected for this process. Further, AFC's collaboration with UEFA includes alignment of coaching education pathways, wherein AFC coaching licenses will now be recognised by UEFA Member Associations.

'A Momentous Recognition': AIFF Reacts

AIFF Head of Coach Education Vivek Nagul said, "This prestigious Triple A certification from the AFC is a momentous recognition of our collective efforts at the AIFF. It serves as a powerful motivator for us to redouble our commitment to the growth and development of football across India. This achievement is a tribute to the tireless dedication of our personnel on the ground and the unwavering support of our backroom staff, whose hard work has made this global recognition possible."

The Evaluation Process

During the Technical Summit, AIFF presented its work across key areas of football development, including coach education, grassroots programmes, youth development, women's football, national teams, domestic competitions and futsal. The presentation was reviewed by AFC's technical team led by Technical Director Andy Roxburgh, following which, the federation was awarded the Triple-A Certificate. The process included a comprehensive review of AIFF's technical structure, along with discussions on development plans and programme implementation. The accreditation recognises the federation's technical framework and its alignment with AFC standards. The Triple-A initiative also facilitates continued engagement between AFC and its Member Associations through periodic technical exchanges, covering programme analysis, expert guidance and follow-up action plans. (ANI)