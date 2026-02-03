The Aero Premier League (APL), a new T10 cricket tournament for India's aviation industry, is set to launch in NCR from March 17-24, 2026. The league will feature 10 corporate teams competing in 23 fast-paced, 90-minute matches.

The Aero Premier League (APL) is set to make its grand debut this March in the National Capital Region (NCR), marking the launch of a first-of-its-kind T10 aviation cricket tournament dedicated to India's aviation-linked industries, according to a release.

A Groundbreaking League Format

Scheduled from 17th March to 24th March 2026, this groundbreaking league will feature 10 competitive teams representing leading corporates and institutions from Airlines, Customs, Airports, Logistics, Hospitality, and other major corporate sectors connected to the aviation ecosystem.

The league is a joint venture between Prithvi 360 Degree Pvt Ltd and Sidsportx Enterprises, combining strategic brand building with professional sports management.

Designed as a fast-paced T10 format, the Aero Premier League aims to go beyond competition, offering a powerful platform where industry leaders, professionals, and brands come together on the cricket field. With 23 thrilling matches scheduled over the week, the league's distinctive T10 format ensures fast-paced, explosive cricket action.

Connecting the Aviation Community

The league has already attracted significant interest from top names in the aviation industry who are set to participate in this season. Speaking on the league's launch, Abhishek Sengupta, COO, Aero Premier League, said, "The aviation sector has some of the most passionate cricket lovers in the country, and the Aero Premier League gives them a platform to compete at a serious level. The T10 format is perfect for our audience, it's intense, fast-paced, and delivers complete matches in under 90 minutes. We're creating a whole new segment in Indian cricket that connects the aviation community through the sport they love."

Tournament Schedule and Structure

The league will feature teams comprising aviation professionals from across India, competing in the high-octane T10 format. The eight-day tournament runs from 17th to 24th March, with two matches on the opening day and three daily matches thereafter, all scheduled in prime-time evening slots to maximise the action across the NCR.

A New Benchmark in Corporate Cricket

The Aero Premier League brings competitive T10 cricket to India's aviation and corporate community, creating a unique sporting platform where professionals can showcase their skills on the cricket field while representing their organisations in intense, hard-fought competition. With its debut season in NCR, APL promises high-energy matches, strong corporate participation, and a unique blend of sports and business, setting the stage for a new benchmark in corporate cricket leagues in India. (ANI)