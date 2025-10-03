Adidas has unveiled the Trionda, the official match ball for the 2026 World Cup, featuring advanced “connected ball technology.” An embedded chip sends real-time data to the VAR system, aiming to enhance officiating with faster decisions.

Adidas has unveiled the official match ball for next summer’s World Cup, introducing the Trionda-a ball packed with cutting-edge technology designed to revolutionize how the game is officiated. The name “Trionda,” meaning “three waves,” reflects the collaboration of the three host countries: the USA, Mexico, and Canada, represented by the ball’s striking red, green, and blue colors.

England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham played a part in launching the ball, highlighting its role in enhancing on-field decisions. What sets the Trionda apart isn't just its eye-catching design but its advanced “connected ball technology” embedded within. Unlike previous models that housed chips at the core, this ball features an inertial measurement unit chip nestled inside a unique specially engineered layer. This innovation enables the ball to send real-time data to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system.

Enhanced Officiating with Real-time Data

By integrating this data with player positioning, referees can expect faster offside rulings and better identification of handball offences, a breakthrough for improving fairness and accuracy in the game. Adidas football innovation lead Hannes Schaefke explained that tracking key performance metrics such as passes, sprints, and touches during a dribble had long been difficult due to optical limitations. This sensor technology now unlocks new depths of game understanding and could shape football's future profoundly.

Symbolic Design Reflecting Host Nations

From a design perspective, the Trionda is crafted from four panels that converge to form a triangle, symbolizing the unity of the three host nations. Each panel features embossed icons-stars for the United States, maple leaves for Canada, and eagles for Mexico-blending aesthetics with cultural significance. Deeper seams and textured icons ensure superior in-flight stability and improved grip, enhancing player control under various conditions.

Ready for the Historic 2026 Tournament

Set to feature in a historic 48-team tournament kicking off on June 11, with the final slated for July 19 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Trionda is already available for enthusiasts, retailing at €160 (£139.50). This ball isn’t just a game changer for players and fans but a leap forward in football technology and officiating.