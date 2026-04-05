Actor and former Indian netball captain Prachi Tehlan has been appointed Associate Vice President of the Delhi Olympic Association. The move aims to foster an athlete-centric ecosystem and strengthen sports development in the region.

The Delhi Olympic Association, in its meeting held in the capital on April 3, announced the appointment of actor and former Indian netball captain Prachi Tehlan as its Associate Vice President.

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A New Vision for Sports Development

The meeting was led by CEO Kuldeep Vats and President Saroj Sharma, with key guidance from Chief Patron Atul Jain and Patron Sanjeev Sharma, according to a release. The session reflected a renewed focus on strengthening the vision for sports development and building a more structured and inclusive ecosystem in the region.

Prachi Tehlan, who led the Indian netball team to its first international medal, was formally introduced during the session, highlighting her journey as a national athlete and her continued contribution to the sporting community. Known for her discipline, leadership, and grounded understanding of the athlete's journey, she brings a strong on-ground perspective to the role. Her appointment signals a conscious move towards leadership that is experience-driven and athlete-centric.

Commitment to Young Athletes

Speaking on the occasion, Prachi Tehlan said, "Sport has been the foundation of my life. It has taught me discipline, resilience, and consistency. I look forward to contributing towards building stronger systems and creating meaningful opportunities for young athletes."

The development marks a progressive step towards aligning leadership with individuals who bring both credibility and a deeper understanding of sport at every level. (ANI)