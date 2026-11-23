Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar inspected Pune's Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, reviewing major infrastructure upgrades while celebrating the venue's role in hosting the upcoming India International Open Taekwondo Championship 2026.

Sunetra Pawar Reviews Pune Sports Complex Facilities and Development

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Sunday visited the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, where she reviewed ongoing development work and inspected various sports facilities. She also tried her hand at rifle shooting during the visit and impressed everyone by hitting a perfect score of 10 out of 10 after young players encouraged her to aim.

Sunetra Pawar expressed pride over Pune hosting the India International Open Taekwondo Championship 2026, highlighting the participation of 20 countries and more than 1,200 athletes. She said the renovated stadium and improved lighting facilities had enabled it to host international competitions, adding that efforts were being made to encourage more youngsters, particularly from Maharashtra, to take up sports such as Taekwondo.

"Twenty countries have participated here, with more than 1,200 athletes arriving today and high-level competitions underway. As a Guardian Minister and Sports Minister, I am very proud that India and especially Pune have received the hosting rights for this event; we are all proud of it. This stadium has been renovated very well, and with improved lighting facilities, we have been able to host international competitions here today. To continue hosting such tournaments, we are encouraging athletes, particularly from Maharashtra and India. Even in a sport like Taekwondo, especially in Pune, students from Maharashtra and across India are showing strong interest nowadays, and we are encouraging everyone so that more children take up the sport," she said.

In an X post, the Maharashtra DyCM said she reviewed the ongoing development works and modern sports facilities at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. She said the aim was to provide athletes from Maharashtra with world-class infrastructure and training facilities, and directed officials to ensure that all projects were completed to a high standard within the stipulated timeframe.

“Today, I reviewed the various development works underway at Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, and received detailed information about the state-of-the-art equipment newly available to provide athletes with modern training and education. During the visit, I inspected various development works, including the athletics stadium, weightlifting hall, spacious hostel, sports science centre, table tennis building, tennis courts, boxing hall, fitness centre, wrestling hall, various shooting ranges, swimming pool, indoor badminton hall, warm-up track and boundary wall, and reviewed their progress in detail. Our goal is to provide athletes from Maharashtra with world-class facilities, modern training and the best infrastructure. The development of the Balewadi sports complex will be crucial in this regard. I therefore gave clear instructions to the concerned officials to ensure that all development works are completed to a high standard and within the scheduled timeframe,” she said in an X post.