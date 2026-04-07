Former Australian captain Aaron Finch has backed struggling KKR all-rounder Cameron Green, advising against dropping him down the order. Finch noted Green looks 'tentative' and suggested either promoting him or giving him a rest to regain form.

Former Australian cricketer Aaron Finch has backed struggling all-rounder Cameron Green to continue batting up the order even if he is looking "tentative". KKR's big buy of Rs 25.20 crores, Green continued his woeful run for KKR after registering just four runs in two balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS), which ended in a no-contest. So far, Green, who was confirmed to be suffering from a lower-back injury by Cricket Australia (CA), has not bowled for KKR and has registered just 24 runs in three innings with a best score of 18. He is expected to return to bowling soon, as he is building on his bowling workload in the nets.

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Finch's Analysis: 'He Looks Tentative'

Speaking as quoted on ESPNCricinfo 'Timeout', Finch said, "One of those dismissals has been a run out, not a part of his fault. Still, he has missed out twice. There is a bit of panic; he is not looking the same as the past. Remember when he was at the top of the order for MI - how he had a totally different intent."

"He was imposing at the crease. Now he looks tentative. Do not push him down. Push him either up the order, or give him a rest," he added.

A Look at Green's Past IPL Success

Green had a breakout season with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2023, scoring 452 runs in 16 innings at an average of 50.22 and a strike rate of 160.28, with a century and two fifties and taking six wickets. In the 2024 season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he put on some important match-winning performances, scoring 255 runs in 12 innings at an average of 31.87, with a strike rate of 143.25 and a best score of 46, taking 10 wickets at an average of 30.30, with best figures of 2/12. He did not feature in the 2025 season due to injury. But he had a fantastic year, scoring 258 runs in eight innings for Australia at an average of 43.00, with three fifties and a strike rate of 168.62.

Struggles on the International Stage

So far this season, Green has batted twice at number three and once at number four. This year, he has looked a shadow of his past brilliant self, scoring just 117 runs in seven innings for Australia at an average of 19.50 and a strike rate of over 123 and his best score of 36, picking just two wickets at an average of 35.50. In the T20WC, he made 24 runs in three innings and took just one wicket. (ANI)