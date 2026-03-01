Aakash Chopra states KKR has faced a leadership crisis since Gautam Gambhir's exit. He believes a lack of continuity has prevented the team from building a strong identity, despite investing in a core group of players.

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has spoken about the leadership challenges facing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) since the departure of Gautam Gambhir, the team's former captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chopra highlighted the critical need for leadership continuity, stating that a lack of it has affected KKR's ability to build a strong identity in the cash-rich league.

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"It's about the collection of players and the leader you pick, but more importantly, having continuity. It can't just be one season here and there, because that doesn't allow an identity to be built. You need clarity on who you're building the team around and a clear philosophy," Chopra said on JioStar.

'Lacked a consistent leader'

He pointed out that KKR had always placed value on a core group of players, mentioning the West Indian players as an example of this strategy. Chopra stressed that despite the team's investment in this core group, they have struggled to find a consistent leader since Gambhir's departure. "With KKR, they've shown they value a core group and go the extra yard to retain a similar core. A couple of West Indians are a good example of that investment. But they've lacked a consistent leader," Chopra said.

"When Gautam was there, he had a free hand to build the team and play the brand of cricket he believed in. Even as a mentor, he wanted that same freedom, in terms of the pitches they played on and the kind of team he wanted. But he knew what he was doing and committed completely to it. The issue is, in his absence, there hasn't been that continuity," he added.

Chopra also mentioned the case of Shreyas Iyer, who led KKR to a title win in the 2024 edition but was subsequently released. "They won with Shreyas Iyer and then let him go...."

IPL 2026 Schedule

IPL 2026 is set to kick off from March 28, with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad, while KKR will begin their campaign against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on March 29. (ANI)