Mumbai City FC has bolstered its squad by signing 30-year-old Brazilian midfielder Hadrian Benavenuto Dos Santos as a replacement for the injured Leandro, aiming to add creativity and depth to the team for the remainder of the season.

Mumbai City FC Strengthens Squad with Brazilian Midfielder

Mumbai City has announced the arrival of 30-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder Hadrian Benavenuto Dos Santos, as per a press release. Born in Foz do Iguaçu, the left-footed attacking midfielder has built his career across Brazilian football, representing several clubs, including Ypiranga FC, Foz do Iguacu, Cascavel, Atletico de Alagoinhas, and Ríver AC. He also featured for Santo Andre, Inhumas, and Moto Club before returning to Barcelona-BA in December 2025. Hadrian’s addition will bring creativity and strengthen the team going forward as the Islanders look to achieve their objectives this season.

Player Response and Management Insight

Hadrian Benavenuto Dos Santos expressed gratitude for the opportunity, saying he was eager to give his best, support his teammates and make the club's fans proud. "I am grateful for the opportunity and excited to be part of this team. I want to give my best every time I step onto the pitch, help my teammates and make the fans proud," he said as quoted in the press release.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City Director of Football Sujay Sharma said Hadrian was signed as a replacement for the injured Leandro to maintain squad depth and provide the team with more options, expressing hope that the Brazilian would contribute to positive results. "Given the season-ending injury to Leandro, we have moved to get in Hadrian as a replacement, so that the team continues to have options and squad depth. We are hopeful Hadrian will give his all and contribute positively to help us get desired results going forward,” he said as per the Mumbai City press release. (ANI)