Lionel Messi's six 2022 World Cup-winning jerseys set for auction; estimated value exceeds $10 million

Six jerseys worn by Argentina hero Lionel Messi during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, showcasing their title-winning journey, are scheduled for auction in December, with Sotheby's estimating a value of 10 million US dollars.

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi's six jerseys worn during Argentina's title-winning run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup are set to be auctioned off in December, including those from group-stage matches against Saudi Arabia and Mexico, as well as later games against Australia, the Netherlands, and Croatia, and the final against France.

Argentina's triumph in Qatar marked the final achievement for Messi, who had previously fallen short in four World Cup attempts. Sotheby's estimates the collection's value at over $10 million, potentially making it the most valuable sports memorabilia ever auctioned.

The most expensive individual jersey sold at auction was worn by basketball legend Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA finals, fetching $10.1 million last year. Recognizing the growing market for sports memorabilia, auction houses have increasingly focused on such items.

The jerseys, managed by US tech startup AC Momento, will be auctioned, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the UNICAS Project, benefiting a Barcelona children's hospital aiding kids with rare diseases. The public can view the jerseys for free from November 30 to December 14.

Messi played a pivotal role in Argentina's World Cup victory, contributing crucial goals throughout the knockout stages, including two in the finals. Despite an initial setback against Saudi Arabia, Argentina rebounded with wins against Mexico and Poland, progressing through the knockout stages against Australia, the Netherlands, and Croatia, ultimately defeating defending champions France in a thrilling final that concluded with a penalty shoot-out.