Virat Kohli took his Instagram handle to announce his decision to move on from Test cricket after playing for 14 years.

Ahead of the Test tour of England, Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from the longest format of the game. It was already reported that the ace Indian batter communicated his decision to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his willingness to call it quits from his illustrious Test career.

Kohli’s decision to move on from his Test career came just a few days after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the format ahead of the five-match Test series against England, which is scheduled to take place on June 20. After the star Indian batter informed about his decision to quit Test cricket, the BCCI reportedly convinced the star batter to extend his stay in the format, given the vitality of the England Test tour. The reports suggested that the board was planning to bring in an influential and most respected Indian cricketer to convince Kohli to continue playing Test cricket.

However, Virat Kohli reportedly stood firm on his stance to retire from the longest format of the game, eventually ending his red-ball journey on his own terms after 14 illustrious years and 123 Tests for India.

Virat Kohli reflects on his 14-year career in Test cricket

Taking to his Instagram handle, Virat Kohli announced his decision to pull the curtains on his Test career while reflecting on his glorious journey in the format.

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.” the 36-year-old wrote.

“There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.” he added.

Virat Kohli’s last appearance came in the Sydney Test, where he scored 17 and 6 in both innings. After scoring a century in the opening Test in Perth, the 36-year-old failed to maintain consistency as he could aggregate 190 runs, including a century, at an average of 23.75 in nine innings.

Kohli believes time is right

Further speaking about his decision to retire from Test format, Virat Kohli admitted it was tough but at the same time it was a right call, adding that he had given in to the format. He concluded by stating that he is walking away from Test cricket with a heartful of gratitude while looking back to his career with a smile.

"As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for.

“I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way." Kohli added.

“I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off.” he concluded

Virat Kohli’s Test career

Virat Kohli made his Test debut for India against West Indies in 2011 and went on to establish himself as one of the greatest batters for India in the longest format of the game. Kohli is the fourth leading run-getter for India in red-ball cricket, amassing 9230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, at an average of 46.85 in 123 matches.

Virat Kohli had led Team India in Tests from 2011 until relinquishing his captaincy duties after Test series defeat against South Africa in 2022. Kohli is the most successful Indian captain with 40 wins in 68 and has a win percentage of 58.82.

Kohli holds the record for being the highest run-getter for India as a Test captain, aggregating 5864 runs, including 20 centuries and 18 fifties, at an average of 54.80 in 113 innings. He is only one of the two batters after the former South Africa captain to score 20 or more centuries in the Tests as a captain.

Additionally, Virat Kohli is the first Asian captain to win the Test series in Australia when he led Team India to Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in 2019.