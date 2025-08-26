Rio Ngumoha, a 16-year-old Liverpool player, scored a last-minute winning goal against Newcastle, becoming the youngest goalscorer in Liverpool's Premier League history.

St. James’ Park witnessed history on Monday night as 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha announced himself to the Premier League in spectacular fashion. The teenager scored a last-gasp winner to hand Liverpool a thrilling 3-2 victory over Newcastle, etching his name into the record books in the process.

A Night to Remember

Thrown into the action late on, Ngumoha showed confidence well beyond his years. Just minutes after stepping onto the pitch, he pounced on a pass from Mohamed Salah and rifled home in front of a stunned Newcastle crowd deep into stoppage time.

The strike didn’t just secure all three points for the champions—it also made Ngumoha Liverpool’s youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer and only the fourth U-17 player to ever score in the competition.

Following Elite Footsteps

His goal drew immediate comparisons to Wayne Rooney, who, at the same age, hit his famous winner for Everton against Arsenal in 2002. Rooney had been the only 16-year-old to score a decisive goal in the Premier League—until Ngumoha matched the feat more than two decades later.

The winger had already caught the eye in Liverpool’s pre-season tour, but this moment confirmed his ability to impact matches for the senior team. His composure in a high-pressure situation showed exactly why Liverpool fans are so excited about his potential.

Youngest Goalscorers in Premier League History

Ngumoha now sits alongside some big names in the list of the league’s youngest scorers:

James Vaughan – 16 years, 270 days (Everton vs Crystal Palace, 10 April 2005)

James Milner – 16 years, 356 days (Leeds United vs Sunderland, 26 December 2002)

Wayne Rooney – 16 years, 360 days (Everton vs Arsenal, 19 October 2002)

Rio Ngumoha – 16 years, 361 days (Liverpool vs Newcastle, 25 August 2025)

Cesc Fàbregas – 17 years, 113 days (Arsenal vs Blackburn, 25 August 2004)

Michael Owen – 17 years, 143 days (Liverpool vs Wimbledon, 6 May 1997)

Andy Turner – 17 years, 166 days (Tottenham vs Everton, 5 September 1992)

Federico Macheda – 17 years, 226 days (Man Utd vs Aston Villa, 5 April 2009)

Lewis Miley – 17 years, 229 days (Newcastle vs Fulham, 16 December 2023)

Ethan Nwaneri – 17 years, 247 days (Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, 23 November 2024)

The Beginning of a New Chapter

For Liverpool, Ngumoha’s strike was more than just a winning goal—it was a glimpse into the future. At just 16 years and 361 days old, he joins a select group of prodigies who turned raw potential into defining moments on the biggest stage.