    Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2024: Date, timings, significance, Lakshmi Puja muhurat and more

    Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, observed on Sharad Purnima (October 16, 2024), is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees stay awake, preparing kheer (sweet rice pudding) and engaging in prayers to receive blessings of wealth and prosperity.

    Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2024: Date, timings, significance, Lakshmi Puja muhurat and more RBA
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 7:15 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 7:15 AM IST

    Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2024: Sharad Purnima is considered very special in many ways. It is the last day of the Ashwin month, i.e., Purnima. On this night, there is a tradition of preparing kheer and keeping it under the moonlight all night. The moon is said to become full with sixteen phases on Sharad Purnima.

    It is believed that if kheer is kept overnight, it acquires the properties of nectar, and consuming it helps one achieve good health. Before Diwali, there is a special significance of worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on Sharad Purnima, which is also called Kojagari Lakshmi Puja.

    Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2024: Date, timings, significance, Lakshmi Puja muhurat and more RBA

    When is Kojagari Purnima 2024?

    Kojagari Purnima or Kojagari Puja is on October 16, 2024. Purnima Tithi will start on October 16, 2024, at 08:40 PM. Purnima Tithi will end on October 17, 2024, at 04:55 PM. According to Udayatithi, the festival of Kojagari Puja will be celebrated on October 16, 2024.

    The Nishita Kaal moment of the puja is from 11:42 PM to 12:32 AM.

    This festival is mainly celebrated in Odisha, West Bengal, and Assam on Ashwin Purnima. According to religious beliefs, Goddess Lakshmi visits the homes of her devotees on this day. There are eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi, and by meditating on any one of these forms, one can receive the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

    Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2024: Date, timings, significance, Lakshmi Puja muhurat and more RBA

    Why is Kojagari Puja performed?

    Rishi Balkhilya explained the importance of Kojagari Puja. On the night of Kojagari Puja, Goddess Lakshmi comes to Earth to bless the awake devotees. All devotees surrounded by poverty should observe this fast. Whoever fasts on this day and worships Lakshmi at night enjoys wealth, health, and sons and grandchildren in this life and the next life. According to the Kojagari Vrata Katha, Goddess Lakshmi goes out to roam the world on the night of Ashwin Purnima, and the devotee she sees awake receives her blessings.

