A visitor faces drastic consequences at China's UNESCO site after footage shows him shoving a macaque. See what happened and why officials issued this punishing ban that shocked the nation.

A tourist now faces a three-year ban from Mount Emei after video footage captured him shoving a protected macaque off a roadside railing, sparking outrage across China.

The Emei Mountain Scenic Area Administrative Committee confirmed the man was placed on the blacklist of uncivilized visitors and barred from entering the renowned Sichuan province site until 2029. The incident occurred on the afternoon of May 4, 2026, in the Leidongping scenic area, where the monkey was eating while perched on the railing.

Despite viral social media posts claiming the act happened at a dangerous cliffside section, officials clarified the location was not a high-risk cliff area. The committee verified the man's identity during their investigation. He admitted to wrongdoing and apologized after being contacted.

Wildlife Rules Shed Light on Cruel Behavior

The tourist's actions violated official wildlife protection regulations at the scenic area. His conduct caused negative social impact according to the administrative committee's statement. Mount Emei houses more than 500 Tibetan macaques, which are classified as a nationally protected species in China.

Under scenic area rules, visitors cannot feed, tease, chase, or frighten the monkeys. These prohibitions exist to protect both the wildlife and tourists visiting the UNESCO site. The video showed the man appearing to smile after pushing the macaque, which nearly fell but managed to grab the railing edge and stabilize itself.

Footage captured the monkey screaming when startled before the man pushed it forcefully with both hands. After narrowly avoiding a fall, the macaque escaped along the railing while the tourist, described as approximately 20 years old and wearing glasses, flashed a smug grin before walking away.

The person who filmed the incident complained to scenic area staff about the malicious act but the tourist had already left the area by then. Local police and forest authorities launched separate investigations into the matter following the online outrage.