NASA delays Artemis-1 mission to Moon, to launch on September 27

The Space Launch System with the Orion spacecraft ad three dummies will be launched on September 27, instead of the proposed September 23. NASA has further delayed the launch of the Artemis-1 mission to the Moon as teams need rest and more time to conduct additional tests.

Just over a week ahead of the scheduled third attempt at launching the Artemis-1 mission to the Moon, NASA has decided to delay it by a few more days. Instead of the previously planned September 23, the Space Launch System will launch on September 27 with the Orion spacecraft and three dummies.

The decision to postpone the launch attempt again was made in response to engineers' requests for extra time to resolve logistical and technical problems with the launch vehicles, which have been on the launch pad for almost a month. Due to problems with the engines and leaks that had been found on the rocket, the previous two attempts were aborted.

According to a blog post from NASA, "managers can ensure teams have enough rest and to replenish supplies of cryogenic propellants" because of the new date.

Also Read | NASA calls off second attempt to launch moon rocket after Artemis-1 suffers fuel leak

"The updated dates represent careful consideration of multiple logistical topics, including the additional value of having more time to prepare for the cryogenic demonstration test, and subsequently more time to prepare for the launch," the company added.

A backup launch window opens on October 2 if the September 27 launch fails for whatever reason, as it did in the previous two attempts. The Artemis-1 launch vehicle, which had leaks during the second launch attempt in the final week of August, was repaired by engineers.

Also Read | James Webb telescope captures 'incredible' photos of Jupiter; Check out

In order to evaluate the rocket's stability, NASA intends to execute a tanking operation. After removing the ground and rocket-side plates from the interface, known as a fast disconnect, for the liquid hydrogen fuel feed line, NASA said that the Artemis team had replaced the seals on the Space Launch System rocket's core stage linked to the liquid hydrogen leak.