  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date, time, where and when to watch; details inside

    On November 19, a tiny portion of the partial phase of the moon eclipse will be visible from regions of Andhra Pradesh and Assam.
     

    Lunar Eclipse 2021 Date time where and when to watch details inside gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 12, 2021, 2:35 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The second and last lunar eclipse of the year will occur on November 19. It will be a partial lunar eclipse that lasts around six hours. This will be the century's longest partial lunar eclipse. Some regions of northeastern India will be able to see the eclipse. It will also be visible from Western Africa, Western Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the Indian Ocean. On November 19, a tiny portion of the partial phase of the moon eclipse will be visible from regions of Andhra Pradesh and Assam.

    The partial phase of the lunar eclipse will last 6 hours and 1 minute in total. It will begin at about 11.30 a.m. IST and terminate at approximately 5.33 p.m. IST. According to the Hindu calendar, November 19 is also Kartik Purnima. Those who cannot view the celestial spectacle from their homes can watch it live on NASA's website.

    "

    In the twenty-first century, the Earth will witness a total of 228 lunar eclipses. According to NASA, a lunar eclipse may occur no more than three times every year.

    Also Read | Here are some 'Solar Eclipse' weird myths in India that will make you laugh

    A lunar eclipse happens on a full moon day when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, and all three objects are aligned. When the entire Moon passes through Earth's umbral shadow, this is referred to as a total lunar eclipse. In contrast, a partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the Moon passes through Earth's umbral shadow. A lunar eclipse can occur no more than three times each year.

    The next moon eclipse will occur in India on November 8, 2022. 

    Also Read | Want to witness the Blood Moon? Here's where you can watch it online

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2021, 4:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NASA postpones Moon landing to 2025 All about it gcw

    NASA postpones Moon landing to 2025; All about it

    Video Icon
    NASA SpaceX astronauts successfully splashdown on earth, ending 200-day flight-dnm

    NASA’s SpaceX astronauts successfully splashdown on earth, ending 200-day flight

    Video Icon
    Virgin Galactic sold about 100 space tickets to start commercial services by 2022 gcw

    Virgin Galactic sold about 100 space tickets, to start commercial services by 2022

    Video Icon
    New asteroid named T4660 Nereus size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December gcw

    New asteroid named 'T4660 Nereus', size of Eiffel Tower, heading for Earth in December

    Video Icon
    Wang Yaping scripts history as she becomes first Chinese woman astronaut to walk in space gcw

    Wang Yaping scripts history as she becomes first Chinese woman astronaut to walk in space

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Indian Army agrees to grant Permanent Commission to 11 women after SC warning-dnm

    Indian Army agrees to grant Permanent Commission to 11 women after SC warning

    Video Icon
    Jacqueline Fernandez, Janhvi Kapoor doing in Dubai; Check out their HOT BIKINI pictures RCB

    Here's what Jacqueline Fernandez, Janhvi Kapoor doing in Dubai; Check out their HOT BIKINI pictures

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Noida worst polluted cities as Delhi-NCR engulfed under smog layer gcw

    Ghaziabad, Noida worst polluted cities as Delhi-NCR engulfed under smog layer

    Video Icon
    Punjab Elections 2022: Aam Aadmi Party releases first list of 10 candidates-dnm

    Punjab Elections 2022: Aam Aadmi Party releases first list of 10 candidates

    Video Icon
    BTS rapper Kim Nam-joon aka RM is having the worst day? Fans read this NOW drb

    BTS's rapper Kim Nam-joon aka RM is having the ‘worst day'? Fans read this NOW

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon