Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India to launch GSAT-20 satellite on Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket: Report

    The GSAT-20 is being developed through the expertise of the ISRO and will be launched aboard a Falcon-9 rocket. This is the first time ISRO will use the Falcon-9 heavy lift launcher which may liftoff from Florida.

    India to launch GSAT 20 satellite on Elon Musk SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket Report gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 5:59 PM IST

    India is poised to make a significant leap in its space capabilities with the launch of the GSAT-20 satellite, which will be carried into orbit by SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket. The information was made public by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the Indian Space Research Organization's commercial arm. NSIL is in charge of developing, launching, owning, and running satellites in a demand-driven manner to meet the unique requirements of customers.

    GSAT-20 is slated to launch in the second quarter of 2024 with the goal of improving broadband connection and facilitating cellular backhaul services and In-Flight and Maritime connection (IFMC) throughout India.

    With 32 beams providing extensive coverage across the whole Indian subcontinent, including the Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands, the GSAT-20 satellite has an amazing HTS capacity of approximately 48Gbps.

    With a weight of 4700 kg, the GSAT-20 is being created with the help of ISRO and will be launched as part of a launch service agreement between NSIL and SpaceX atop a Falcon-9 rocket. The satellite has been specifically designed to meet the demanding service needs of remote/ unconnected regions. 

    This agreement demonstrates the growing number of international collaborations in the space sector and emphasises how crucial international cooperation is to the advancement of space technology.

    This is the first time the Department of Space and Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will use the Falcon-9 heavy lift launcher which may liftoff from Florida on a dedicated Indian mission. Other players actively wooing the space based internet service provider market is Reliance Jiospace. 

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 5:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ISRO to launch PSLV C58 with XPoSAT on January 1 gcw

    ISRO to launch PSLV-C58 with XPoSAT on January 1

    When to spot the 'Cold Moon' in India: The longest full moon of 2023 AJR

    When to spot the 'Cold Moon' in India: The longest full moon of 2023

    Explained XPoSat, India's first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite

    Explained: XPoSat, India's first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite

    Explained Why India is sending an expedition to the Arctic

    Explained: Why India is sending a new expedition to the Arctic

    Explained The geomagnetic storm likely headed for Earth

    Explained: The geomagnetic storm likely headed for Earth

    Recent Stories

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United eyes Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise for squad revamp osf

    Football transfer news: Manchester United eyes Michael Olise as first signing in Sir Jim Ratcliffe's era

    Tarnishing my reputation? Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED after skipping summons; read full text snt

    'Tarnishing my reputation?': Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED after skipping summons; read full text

    Rhododendron to Brahma Kamal: 7 Himalayan flowers to look out for ATG

    Rhododendron to Brahma Kamal: 7 Himalayan flowers to look out for

    US startup Frontdesk lays off entire staff over 2 minute Google Meet call gcw

    US startup Frontdesk lays off entire staff over 2-minute 'Google Meet call'

    UN expresses concern after U.S. plans inmate execution through 'painful' nitrogen gas method avv

    UN expresses concern after U.S. plans inmate execution through ‘painful’ nitrogen gas method

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon