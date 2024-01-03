India to launch GSAT-20 satellite on Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket: Report

The GSAT-20 is being developed through the expertise of the ISRO and will be launched aboard a Falcon-9 rocket. This is the first time ISRO will use the Falcon-9 heavy lift launcher which may liftoff from Florida.

India is poised to make a significant leap in its space capabilities with the launch of the GSAT-20 satellite, which will be carried into orbit by SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket. The information was made public by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the Indian Space Research Organization's commercial arm. NSIL is in charge of developing, launching, owning, and running satellites in a demand-driven manner to meet the unique requirements of customers.

GSAT-20 is slated to launch in the second quarter of 2024 with the goal of improving broadband connection and facilitating cellular backhaul services and In-Flight and Maritime connection (IFMC) throughout India.

With 32 beams providing extensive coverage across the whole Indian subcontinent, including the Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands, the GSAT-20 satellite has an amazing HTS capacity of approximately 48Gbps.

With a weight of 4700 kg, the GSAT-20 is being created with the help of ISRO and will be launched as part of a launch service agreement between NSIL and SpaceX atop a Falcon-9 rocket. The satellite has been specifically designed to meet the demanding service needs of remote/ unconnected regions.

This agreement demonstrates the growing number of international collaborations in the space sector and emphasises how crucial international cooperation is to the advancement of space technology.

This is the first time the Department of Space and Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will use the Falcon-9 heavy lift launcher which may liftoff from Florida on a dedicated Indian mission. Other players actively wooing the space based internet service provider market is Reliance Jiospace.