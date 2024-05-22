Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Gopichand Thotakura takes space tour on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin flight, shows off Indian flag (WATCH)

    Indian-origin entrepreneur and pilot Gopichand Thotakura made history by becoming the first Indian tourist to venture into space as part of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin's NS-25 mission. In a video posted on the official Instagram account of Blue Origin, Thotakura can be seen showing a tiny Indian flag while in space.

    The seven crew members are shown in the film floating in the spaceship as a result of gravity loss, taking in the once-in-a-lifetime event. Presenting himself before the camera, Thotakura holds up a sign that says, "I am an Eco hero of my sustainable planet." Then he displays a tricolour that appears to float within the spaceship.

    "It was amazing... you have to see it with your eyes", said Gopi Thotakura after his space trip. "I can't express how it feels to see into space... everyone should travel to space. It was good to see Earth from the other side," he said.

    The Blue Origin completed its seventh human spaceflight and the 25th flight for the New Shepard program on May 19th.

    According to Blue Origin's official website, in addition to Gopi Thotakura, the astronaut crew also included Mason Angel, Sylvain Chiron, Kenneth L. Hess, Carol Schaller, and former Air Force Captain Ed Dwight, who was chosen by President John F. Kennedy in 1961 as the country's first black astronaut candidate but was never given the chance to fly.

