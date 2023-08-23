Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Vikram Lander manoeuvres for Moon landing

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission has been on a journey to the Moon since its launch on July 14. The expected touch down on the surface of the Moon's south pole is expected at around 6.04 pm today i.e. on 23 August. Watch live here.

    Chandrayaan 3 LIVE India historic moon mission watch here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 5:22 PM IST

    Chandrayaan-3, India's moon mission, is scheduled to touch down on the lunar surface at around 06.04 pm IST on Wednesday evening. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has expressed confidence that the landing will take place without a hitch, as the scientists have incorporated all the valuable lessons they learnt from Chandrayaan-2.   

    If all goes as planned, India will join an exclusive group, becoming the fourth nation to achieve the feat of soft-landing technology on the lunar surface, following the United States, China, and the former USSR.

    The final 17 minutes of this mission are often referred to as the '17 minutes of terror.' Within this critical phase, Chandrayaan-3 will traverse through distinct stages of descent, encompassing initial preparation, velocity reduction, orientation alteration, attitude stabilization, fine braking, final descent, and the ultimate touchdown.

    Also Read | Chandrayaan-3 landing: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sculpture of India's moon mission | WATCH

    Meanwhile, ISRO chairman S Somnath has emphasized that for Chandrayaan-3, they have kept a “failure-based approach" after learning the right lessons from Chandrayaan-2 which crash landed on lunar surface in 2019

    The Moon lander was launched on July 14, perched on a LVM 3 heavy-lift launch vehicle. It was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5. The name of the lander Vikram honours Vikram Sarabhai, generally recognised as the pioneer of India's space programmes. 

    Chandrayaan-3 landing: Former Pak minister who mocked ISRO now praises moon mission, calls it 'historic'

    According to ISRO, if the Chandrayaan-3 mission is successful in making a soft landing on the Moon's surface, India's quest of space exploration would attain a significant milestone. The space organisation said that this accomplishment will embody our country's advancement in space exploration and represent a big step forward for India in the domains of Science, Engineering, Technology, and Industry.

    Chandrayaan-3 consists of three parts: a Lander module (LM), Propulsion module (PM) and a Rover. The Lander has the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the Rover which will carry out the research on the lunar surface.

    Chandrayaan-3: 'It will be a proud moment for the people of India'

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 5:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandrayaan 3: Popular Bengaluru restaurant hosts 'watch party' for audience to watch Moon landing vkp

    Chandrayaan 3: Popular Bengaluru restaurant hosts 'watch party' for audience to watch Moon landing 

    Chandrayaan 3 'It will be a proud moment for the people of India'

    Chandrayaan-3: 'It will be a proud moment for the people of India'

    Chandrayaan 3 All set to initiate landing says ISRO releases control room photos gcw

    Chandrayaan-3: 'All set to initiate landing,' says ISRO; releases control room photos

    Chandrayaan 3 to soft land on August 23 When and where to watch historic lunar landing gcw

    Chandrayaan-3: When and where to watch historic lunar landing

    Chandrayaan 3 Mission is on schedule says ISRO shares new images of Moon gcw

    Chandrayaan-3: 'Mission is on schedule,' says ISRO; shares new images of Moon

    Recent Stories

    Rava Idli to Lemon Rice: 7 South Indian foods for weight loss

    Rava Idli to Lemon Rice: 7 South Indian foods for weight loss

    Bong Boost: 7 best Bengali places to visit in Mumbai ADC EIA

    Bong Boost: 7 best Bengali restaurants to visit in Mumbai

    7 best foods to have after wisdom teeth removal LMA

    7 best foods to have after wisdom teeth removal

    Football Premier League 2023/24: Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir undergoes medical assessment at Manchester United osf

    Premier League 2023/24: Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir undergoes medical assessment at Manchester United

    Bengaluru's elevated corridor through Bannerghatta National Park gets Wildlife Board's approval vkp

    Bengaluru's elevated corridor through Bannerghatta National Park gets Wildlife Board's approval

    Recent Videos

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon
    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon