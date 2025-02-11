Uttarakhand Teams Secure Quarter-Final Spot in Beach Kabaddi at 38th National Games

The men’s category featured intense clashes, with Uttarakhand narrowly edging out Maharashtra in a thrilling 42-39 victory.

Uttarakhand Teams Secure Quarter-Final Spot in Beach Kabaddi at 38th National Games
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 5:54 PM IST

The second day of the Beach Kabaddi competition, held along the banks of the Ganga River as part of the 38th National Games, witnessed Uttarakhand’s teams delivering stellar performances to secure their place in the quarter-finals. Both the men’s and women’s teams of Uttarakhand triumphed over Maharashtra, marking a day of thrilling encounters and high-energy gameplay.

In a gripping contest, Uttarakhand’s women’s team defeated Maharashtra 50-37, showcasing their strength and teamwork while Uttar Pradesh’s women’s team put up a commanding performance against Karnataka, securing a massive 58-17 victory. The third tie of the day saw, Himachal Pradesh overpowering Delhi with a convincing 60-34 win while the last women’s match of the day saw Haryana dominate Chhattisgarh with a scoreline of 59-28. 

The men’s category featured intense clashes, with Uttarakhand narrowly edging out Maharashtra in a thrilling 42-39 victory. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh displayed their prowess, defeating Himachal Pradesh 52-29. In the third game of event, Rajasthan outplayed Karnataka with a solid 53-38 win, while the match between Haryana and Andhra Pradesh ended in a nail-biting 32-32 draw, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Fixtures for Quarter Finals-

 With the competition heating up, the upcoming quarter-final matches promise even more action-packed moments:

Women’s Matches:


•    Himachal Pradesh vs. Karnataka
•    Maharashtra vs. Chhattisgarh
•    Uttar Pradesh vs. Delhi
•    Haryana vs. Uttarakhand

Men’s Matches:


•    Uttar Pradesh vs. Andhra Pradesh
•    Maharashtra vs. Karnataka
•    Haryana vs. Himachal Pradesh
•    Rajasthan vs. Uttarakhand
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Interacting with PM is a life time achievement : Vanshika

Interacting with PM is a life time achievement : Vanshika

India's Forst 'Go Green' Initiative at National Games - A Historic Move Towards 100 % rPet Bottles and Mission

India’s First ‘Go Green’ Initiative at National Games – A Historic Move Towards 100% rPET Bottles and Mission

Dev Kumar Meena Sets New Pole Vault National Record at the 38th National Games

Dev Kumar Meena Sets New Pole Vault National Record at the 38th National Games

Meeting of Chief Secretary Smt. Radha Raturi with UN Women

Meeting of Chief Secretary Smt. Radha Raturi with UN Women

Intense Netball Fast 5 clashes see Haryana, Assam, and Kerala secure crucial wins

Intense Netball Fast 5 clashes see Haryana, Assam, and Kerala secure crucial wins

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Ranveer Allahbadia summoned by NCW over derogatory remarks ddr

BREAKING: NCW summons Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina & others over 'obscene' remarks on Feb 17

Interacting with PM is a life time achievement : Vanshika

Interacting with PM is a life time achievement : Vanshika

India's Forst 'Go Green' Initiative at National Games - A Historic Move Towards 100 % rPet Bottles and Mission

India’s First ‘Go Green’ Initiative at National Games – A Historic Move Towards 100% rPET Bottles and Mission

Capri Holdings Stock Reinstated At BofA After Q3 Earnings, But Retail's Downbeat

Capri Holdings Stock Reinstated At BofA After Q3 Earnings, But Retail's Downbeat

IonQ Stock Rises Premarket On General Dynamics Collaboration To Provide Quantum Solutions To Government: Retail’s Unimpressed

IonQ Stock Rises Premarket On General Dynamics Collaboration To Provide Quantum Solutions To Government: Retail’s Unimpressed

Recent Videos

World Pulse | Thaipusam Festival 2025: Malaysia's Hindus Celebrate With Fervour

World Pulse | Thaipusam Festival 2025: Malaysia's Hindus Celebrate With Fervour

Video Icon
'AI is Writing the Code of Humanity': PM Modi at AI Action Summit in Paris, France

'AI is Writing the Code of Humanity': PM Modi at AI Action Summit in Paris, France

Video Icon
'Deepfakes, Global South, New Jobs..': PM Modi Outlines AI Vision at Paris Summit

'Deepfakes, Global South, New Jobs..': PM Modi Outlines AI Vision at Paris Summit

Video Icon
RS MP Sanjay Raut Recommends West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to Initiate Talks with Congress

RS MP Sanjay Raut Recommends West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to Initiate Talks with Congress

Video Icon
Climate Change Watch | Melting Glaciers in Kyrgyz Mountains Worry Central Asia

Climate Change Watch | Melting Glaciers in Kyrgyz Mountains Worry Central Asia

Video Icon