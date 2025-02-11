Uttarakhand Teams Secure Quarter-Final Spot in Beach Kabaddi at 38th National Games

The men’s category featured intense clashes, with Uttarakhand narrowly edging out Maharashtra in a thrilling 42-39 victory.

The second day of the Beach Kabaddi competition, held along the banks of the Ganga River as part of the 38th National Games, witnessed Uttarakhand’s teams delivering stellar performances to secure their place in the quarter-finals. Both the men’s and women’s teams of Uttarakhand triumphed over Maharashtra, marking a day of thrilling encounters and high-energy gameplay.

In a gripping contest, Uttarakhand’s women’s team defeated Maharashtra 50-37, showcasing their strength and teamwork while Uttar Pradesh’s women’s team put up a commanding performance against Karnataka, securing a massive 58-17 victory. The third tie of the day saw, Himachal Pradesh overpowering Delhi with a convincing 60-34 win while the last women’s match of the day saw Haryana dominate Chhattisgarh with a scoreline of 59-28.

The men’s category featured intense clashes, with Uttarakhand narrowly edging out Maharashtra in a thrilling 42-39 victory. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh displayed their prowess, defeating Himachal Pradesh 52-29. In the third game of event, Rajasthan outplayed Karnataka with a solid 53-38 win, while the match between Haryana and Andhra Pradesh ended in a nail-biting 32-32 draw, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Fixtures for Quarter Finals-

With the competition heating up, the upcoming quarter-final matches promise even more action-packed moments:

Women’s Matches:



• Himachal Pradesh vs. Karnataka

• Maharashtra vs. Chhattisgarh

• Uttar Pradesh vs. Delhi

• Haryana vs. Uttarakhand

Men’s Matches:



• Uttar Pradesh vs. Andhra Pradesh

• Maharashtra vs. Karnataka

• Haryana vs. Himachal Pradesh

• Rajasthan vs. Uttarakhand



Latest Videos