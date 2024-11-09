The major challenges of industrial storage systems and how to overcome them

It is not easy to manage industrial storage systems, and it becomes even more challenging if the system resides in a large surface warehouse.

Industrial storage systems are critical for efficient operations in warehouses, manufacturing plants, and distribution centers. However, these systems face significant challenges that can hinder productivity and increase costs. Key issues include space optimization, inventory management, accessibility, and safety concerns.



Overcoming these obstacles requires a strategic approach, incorporating advanced technologies, ergonomic design, and effective management practices. By addressing these challenges, businesses can enhance operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and improve overall productivity. Let's explore the major challenges of industrial storage systems and what are the practical solutions to mitigate their impact, ensuring a streamlined and efficient storage environment.



Common problems with industrial storage systems you should and possible solutions

It is not easy to manage industrial storage systems, and it becomes even more challenging if the system resides in a large surface warehouse. Reaching out to experts to optimize your storage system is an ideal solution. Below are the common industrial storage system problems we identified and their possible solutions.

Visibility: Usually, visibility is a challenge for industrial storage systems. Most storage facilities are clustered; it's difficult to know when certain goods are physically out of stock. You need to always know when you are running out of goods in your storage facility. Therefore, you need to organize your inventory and arrange the goods to ensure visibility. Make sure that your shelving has maximum visibility and accessibility.

Lack of space availability: Even if you have the biggest industrial storage system, if you don't manage it well, you can't maximize its capacity. In other words, poor storage utilization is one of the biggest problems of most storage systems. Extra space can help you store or produce more products. It may be a difficult task, but you may have to rearrange your storage system from time to time to fit the evolving needs of your business.

High labor cost: The cost of hiring labor to work at the factory is often high. You may have to optimize your storage system with high-density, vertical, and mobile solutions that will reduce the cost of labor. Use a storage system that involves picking and putting away. If you reduce the high cost of labor, you can increase the wages of the staff working for you, or increase productivity.

Inaccurate recording of inventory: If you don't take an accurate record of the goods or products in the warehouse, it will affect your business. Inaccurate inventory recording will cause you to order products you don't need. Even with an inaccurate inventory, if the products are visible, it will be easy to know what you need and what you are lacking. Ensure accurate inventory, ensure that you use software and other digital products, and encourage proper keeping of inventory.

Inadequate storage systems: Some storage solutions aren't always the most adequate ones for your business, and this may greatly affect the storage capacity and productivity. Using gondola shelving for warehouse purposes for instance, isn't adequate. That type of shelving solution is mostly adapted for retail use. Many warehouses don't have the proper storage system and this can lead to safety and productivity issues.

Contact storage solution experts

Imagine a future where your industrial storage system is efficient, visible, and well-managed. By implementing improvements and modernizing facilities, you can ensure accurate inventory and easy identification of available items, all while making it safer for employees. Contacting experts and seeking their advice can further enhance your system's efficiency. Do not hesitate and reach out to professionals in the field to help improve and organize your industrial storage system.

