Spectacular performances in Athletics day 2 events at the 38th National Games

The second day of athletics events at the 38th National Games, being held in Uttarakhand, witnessed several outstanding performances. Athletes from various states secured medals in multiple track, jump, and throw events.

110m Hurdles (Men) Final

Tejas Ashok Shirase from Maharashtra secured the gold medal by completing the race in 13.65 seconds. Manav Rajanarayanan from Tamil Nadu clinched the silver with 14.03 seconds, while Kerala’s Muhammad Lazan VK took the bronze with 14.23 seconds.

100m Hurdles (Women) Final

Jyothi Yarraji from Andhra Pradesh won the gold medal with a time of 13.10 seconds. West Bengal’s Moumita Mondal secured the silver in 13.36 seconds, while Tamil Nadu’s Nithya Ramraj bagged the bronze in 13.60 seconds.

Javelin Throw (Women, 600g)

A thrilling contest was witnessed between Haryana’s Jyoti Rakesh and Karnataka’s Karishma S. Sanil, both recording a distance of 55.55m, but Jyoti secured the gold medal. Karnataka’s Ramyashree Jain took the bronze with a throw of 54.85m.

400m Race (Women)

Aishwarya Mishra from Maharashtra clocked 51.12 seconds to win the gold medal. Tamil Nadu’s Vithya Ramraj finished in 54.43 seconds to take silver, while Gujarat’s Devyaniba Zala secured the bronze in 54.44 seconds.

400m Race (Men)

Bapi Hansda from Odisha won the gold medal with a time of 46.82 seconds. Haryana’s Vikrant Panchal took silver in 46.92 seconds, while Kerala’s Manu TS secured bronze in 47.08 seconds.

4x100m Relay (Men) Final

The Odisha team (Lalu Prasad Bhoi, Animesh Kujur, D. Mruti Jay Ram, A. Malik) finished in 39.47 seconds to clinch the gold medal. Tamil Nadu bagged the silver in 40.08 seconds, while Kerala secured the bronze in 40.73 seconds.

4x100m Relay (Women) Final

The Karnataka team (Keertana S, N. Cornelio, Jyotika, Unnati Ayyappa) won the gold medal with a time of 45.99 seconds. Kerala secured the silver in 47.04 seconds, while Telangana bagged the bronze in 47.58 seconds.

Long Jump (Women)

Moumita Mondal from West Bengal claimed the gold medal with a jump of 6.21m. Kerala’s Sandra Babu won the silver with 6.12m, while Uttar Pradesh’s Deepanshi Singh secured the bronze with 6.11m.

High Jump (Men)

Adarsh Ram J. from Tamil Nadu cleared 2.14m to win the gold medal. Odisha’s Swadhin Kumar Majhi secured silver with 2.11m, while Karnataka’s Sudeep took bronze with 2.08m.

Decathlon (Men) Final

Taufiq N. from Kerala accumulated a total of 6,915 points over two days to clinch the gold medal. Rajasthan’s Yamandeep Sharma secured the silver with 6,831 points, while Andhra Pradesh’s Rohit Roman took the bronze with 6,753 points.

The athletics events at the 38th National Games continued to be an exciting experience, with athletes showcasing their exceptional talents and determination.

