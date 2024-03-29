Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Span Communications wins Digital Agency of the Year Award. Naresh Kheterpal is Transformational CEO of the Yea

    In addition to its groundbreaking digital solutions, Span Communications has an established in-house content production unit.

    Span Communications wins Digital Agency of the Year Award. Naresh Kheterpal is Transformational CEO of the Year
    [New Delhi] - Span Communications, a leading advertising agency at the forefront of innovation and creativity, is thrilled to announce its triumphant success at prestigious awards, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the advertising industry.

    At the recent Star of the Industry Awards, Span Communications was honored with the coveted title of "Digital Agency of the Year", a testament to the agency's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the digital space. This recognition underscores Span's exceptional ability to deliver cutting-edge digital solutions that resonate with clients and audiences alike. In addition to this remarkable achievement, Mr. Naresh Kheterpal, the visionary CEO of Span Communications, was bestowed with the esteemed title of "Transformational CEO of the Year."

    Under the leadership of Mr. Naresh Kheterpal, Span Communications has developed a cutting-edge digital proprietary tool that revolutionizes advertising strategies. The innovative use of this proprietary tool has set Span Communications apart as a leader in the digital landscape, contributing significantly to its recognition as the Digital Agency of the Year.

    In addition to its groundbreaking digital solutions, Span Communications has an established in-house content production unit. This strategic initiative allows the agency to create compelling and engaging video content. The agency's ability to produce high-quality content in-house has further solidified its position as a frontrunner in the industry, earning accolades.

    With particular focus on regional content—an area increasingly gaining prominence among OTT platforms, Span has also expanded its presence in the content production arena. 

    Furthermore, Span Communications was honored as the Platinum Winner at the Muse Awards 2024, celebrating the agency's outstanding creativity and exceptional work in the field of advertising and marketing. This recognition highlights Span's ability to deliver innovative and impactful campaigns that captivate audiences and drive tangible results for clients.

    Span Communications continues to set new standards of excellence in advertising, with a diverse portfolio of clients across various industries. The agency remains steadfast in its mission to deliver transformative solutions that drive results and exceed client expectations.

