Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], July 23: A silent revolution is brewing in the tech corridors of Kerala. A new name—Connester—has just earned official recognition from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India. But what exactly is Connester? That’s the question everyone’s asking.

So far, no app has launched. No public demos. Just a government certificate, a bold vision, and whispers of a platform that could redefine how we connect, work, and grow.

Behind this emerging force is Subeesh Bose, a tech entrepreneur from Pathanamthitta, Kerala, who’s kept the project under wraps—until now.

“We’re building something that doesn't exist yet in its complete form. It's not just about jobs or networking. It's about empowering people to discover opportunities in ways they never imagined,” says Subeesh, with a confident smile and quiet conviction.

What Is Connester?

While the full picture is still under wraps, here’s what we know so far:

● It’s a multi-dimensional platform—not just another social network.

● It blends professional networking, job discovery, business tools, and even AI-powered features to support personal growth.

● It will offer business pages, marketplaces, mental wellness support, and a smart event system.

● And yes, everything is built in-house with scalability in mind.

Insiders say it could be a mix of LinkedIn, Fiverr, AngelList, and even a bit of Reddit—but with an Indian soul and global ambition.

The Rise of Subeesh Bose

Subeesh Bose isn’t a name you’ve heard in tech headlines—yet. But those who’ve followed his journey describe him as relentlessly focused, quietly visionary, and deeply committed to building a platform that creates real value.

Hailing from Pathanamthitta, his mission with Connester is not just to launch a startup—but to create a movement that enables individuals, students, creators, and entrepreneurs to thrive together in one shared digital ecosystem.

Why the Hype?

Because Connester just got DPIIT-certified without launching a single app. That means government recognition based purely on vision, innovation, and potential. Few startups get that honor at this stage.

Now the question is: What are they building behind the scenes?

When Will It Launch?

While no dates have been confirmed, the Connester team has hinted that the official launch is “not far away.” And when it does drop, it’s expected to create ripples across the Indian startup ecosystem.

One thing is certain: Connester is no ordinary startup. And when it finally goes live, you’ll want to be part of it.

Stay curious. Stay tuned.