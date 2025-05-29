Priyansh Arya and Digvesh Rathi have been two of the best emerging players in IPL 2025

The 2025 Indian Premier League has been all about young talent breaking down the walls of world-class cricket with a big wham as talents as young as 14 years old have been breathing fire during the ongoing league season.

While established names like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Virat Kohli have been in pretty good form, those names haven’t been the talk of the town as usual with emerging talents from all across the country coming together to impress billions off cricket fans with their potential and skills on show at the grandest stage of franchise cricket. Legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards, now a Parimatch sport analyst, has praised these rising stars, adding valuable insights to IPL 2025 coverage.

Let’s have a look at the top five emerging stars who have been making a positive difference in IPL 2025, both with the bat and ball in hand; only players who have made their IPL debut in the ongoing season have been considered:

#5 Ayush Mhatre (Chennai Super Kings)

The boy from Virar who travelled 160 kilometres every day from his home to Churchgate to make it to the practice sessions has finally been rewarded with a spot in an IPL playing XI. Mhatre was invited for the trials by the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, but neither franchise registered a bid for the youngster at the mega-auction in Jeddah.

Later on, the Super Kings roped in the starlet as a replacement for skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been ruled out of the season with an elbow fracture. Coincidentally, Mhatre made his debut at his home ground at the Wankhede Stadium, where the batter scored 32 runs off 15 balls against CSK’s arch-rivals, MI.

The teenager has since then played many invaluable knocks, scoring 30 runs off 19 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad before smashing 94 runs off 48 balls in an innings that included 9 fours and 5 sixes at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

#4 Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has lit IPL 2025 on fire since his debut for the Royals

Vaibhav Suryavanshi made the headlines on Day 2 of the mega-auction in Jeddah when the 13-year old kid from Bihar became a crorepati as Rajasthan Royals picked up the prodigious talent at a massive price, which could affect even the experienced professionals.

After RR skipper Sanju Samson was ruled out of the season, Suryavanshi made his IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants and smashed 34 runs off 20 balls before being stumped out by Rishabh Pant.

After a modest score against table-toppers RCB, Suryavanshi stunned the high-flying Gujarat Titans bowling unit by smashing 101 runs off 38 balls in an innings that included 7 fours and 11 maximums by the teenager. Vaibhav became the youngest-ever batter to score an IPL century and also record the second-fastest century in IPL history, only behind the Universe Boss, Chris Gayle.

#3 Vipraj Nigam (Delhi Capitals)

Vipraj Nigam impressed the Delhi Capitals scouts at the UP T20 League and the wrist-spinner was bagged by the Capitals at the auction for INR 50 Lakhs which sound like a bargain after the all-rounder has featured in all of DC’s 11 matches so far in the season beginning with his debut with a blistering knock of 39 runs off 15 balls apart from taking the wicket of Aiden Markram.

After starring on his IPL debut, Vipraj Nigam recorded figures of 2/27 against Chennai Super Kings, followed by a brilliant spell of 2/18 to defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their own backyard. Nigam then took two more wickets against Mumbai Indians in Delhi before blanking for four straight matches.

In the loss against Kolkata Knight Riders at home, the all-rounder broke the cursed spell and recorded figures of 2/41 and even scored 38 runs off 19 balls to keep the Capitals in the hunt till the last over of the match.

#2 Digvesh Rathi (Lucknow Super Giants)

Digvesh Rathi came out of nowhere and became the first-choice lead spinner of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025. Since the first match of LSG’s season, skipper Pant has given the ball to Rathi in times of dire need. With the Super Giants’ fast bowling unit suffering, either in the medical room or out on the ground, Rathi has often been the shining light in the face of a storm.

On his IPL debut against Delhi Capitals, Rathi bowled an economical spell, conceding only 31 runs in four overs as the Capitals chased down the target of 210 runs with a wicket to spare. Rathi’s dismissals of opposition skipper Axar Patel and the dangerous fellow debutant Nigam went in vain as LSG started the new era with a loss.

Since then, Rathi has been the first-choice spinner and has even played ahead of India’s premier spinner for T20Is, Ravi Bishnoi, and Rathi has bowled his full quota of 4 overs in all matches so far, taking 12 wickets in 11 matches in the cash-rich league.

#1 Priyansh Arya (Punjab Kings)

Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have been the best opening pair in the 2025 IPL season

While Mhatre and Suravanshi were given chances mid-season, Priyansh Arya was the first-choice opening batter for Ricky Ponting’s Punjab Kings even before making his Indian Premier League debut.

Opening alongside Prabhsimran Singh, the Delhi batter has proved his credentials by scoring 347 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 192.77, including a blistering century off 39 balls that helped the Preity Zinta-owned team to trump Chennai Super Kings. The innings of 103 runs off 42 balls helped Arya achieve the second-fastest century by an Indian player and the fastest century by an uncapped player in the IPL at that point in time.

The century also marked a historic feat as Punjab Kings now have 4 uncapped centurions while only 9 uncapped batters have scored a century in the IPL since 2008, with the other 5 centurions representing either Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Rajasthan Royals.