Arshdeep Singh claims many Punjabis don't support the Punjab Kings and urges fans to attend Qualifier 1 against RCB. PBKS reached the playoffs after beating RR, finishing with 19 points. This is their first playoff appearance since 2014.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh has made a stunning claim on Punjab fans ahead of the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh’s Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29.

Punjab Kings secured their berth for the playoffs after defeating the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans' victory over the Delhi Capitals. The Shreyas Iyer-led side finished the league stage as the table toppers with nine wins, four losses, and one no result while accumulating 19 points in 14 matches. Punjab Kings took the spot on the points table after a victory over the Mumbai Indians in their final league stage match of the campaign.

Arshdeep Singh’s shocking claim

As Punjab Kings gear up for the much-anticipated Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Arshdeep Singh made a shocking claim about Punjab. In a video that went viral on social media, the left-arm pacer was responding to a fan who expressed support for the team afar on Snapchat.

“Paaji, mein Punjabi nahi hu par bhi mein tenu hi support karu ji, love you paji,” Fan wrote on Snapchat. (Brother, I’m not Punjabi, but still I support only you, love you brother.

In response, Arshdeep thanked the fan for the support, while claiming most of the Punjabis do not support their home franchise and urged them to show their support when Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1.

“Thank you for supporting us. You’re not Punjabi, but you’re still supporting Punjab, whereas there are a lot of people who don’t support Punjab and have different favourite teams. I would like to urge them to support Punjab, their state, their team, and come in big numbers to see us win.” Arshdeep said.

Punjab Kings are set to play their first playoff round since 2014, when they reached the final for the first time, but lost to second-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders. With Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, PBKS are aiming to directly qualify for the final.

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are facing off for the 36th time in IPL history. In the 35 encounters between the two sides, PBKS emerged victorious on 18 occasions, while RCB won 17 matches, highlighting one of the most closely contested rivalries in the history of the Indian Premier League.

PBKS and RCB are meeting for the third time in the ongoing IPL season. The last encounter between them was in the league stage at Mullanpur, where RCB defeated PBKS by seven wickets.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have not lost a single away match in the ongoing IPL season, making them a formidable challenge for Punjab Kings, who will be hoping to break that streak and secure a direct spot in the final.