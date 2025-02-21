Research by 1xBet: who will fans cheer for at IPL 2025

The survey was conducted just a month before the start of the IPL 2025, so its results most accurately reflect the fans’ mood before the season.

Before the start of the new IPL 2025 season, international brand 1xBet conducted research to find out the main fans’ favorites among the players and teams taking part in IPL 2025.

The study surveyed around 3,500 respondents. Participants were asked to choose the players and teams they would support in the new IPL 2025 season. In addition to deciding on candidates, respondents needed to indicate key factors in supporting their favorites. The research also provides regional statistics on vote collection and age categories that most significantly determined their choice.

IPL 2025 players with the most fan support

A survey of Indian cricket fans has identified 13 top players who can expect maximum support during the new season:

Virat Kohli (27,4%)

Rohit Sharma (12,4%) and MS Dhoni (12,4%)

Abhishek Sharma (11,1%)

Jasprit Bumrah (4,3%)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (4,2%)

Hardik Pandya (4,0%)

Rishabh Pant (2,9%)

KL Rahul (2,5%)

Heinrich Klaasen and Suryakumar Yadav (2,4%)

Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill (2,3%)

The GOAT of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, took the first place in the fan support ratings with more than a two-fold lead over his closest pursuer. Almost every third respondent – ​​27.4% – voted for the former national cricket team captain, who became the IPL 2024 top scorer. Most often, fans noted the perfect technique, unique aggressive playing style, as well as his charisma and winning mentality. Virat "The Legend" Kohli's game is a real art, and his legacy is immortal. Virat Kohli was most often voted for by respondents aged 25-34 (46.8%), in second place – 20-24 (33.1%). At the same time, he was the only player noted by the oldest category of 60+ (0.62%). Virat Kohli is popular all over India, but he received the most votes from fans in Karnataka (12%), Andhra Pradesh (11.3%), Uttar Pradesh (11%), Telangana (9.7%), and Maharashtra (7.2%).

Rohit Sharma from Mumbai Indians was in second place until the very end of the poll, but Chennai Super Kings' legend MS Dhoni eventually caught up with him. The pair shared the second spot with an identical 12.4% support.

Rohit Sharma epitomizes elegance, power, and leadership in modern cricket. He is known as the Hitman for his unique talent to break the opposition's innings and score big runs. His ability to play effectively against both fast bowlers and spinners makes him one of the best opening batsmen in the world. He has scored three double centuries at ODIs, a feat that only a few can achieve. Rohit Sharma’s calm and strategic thinking has made him one of the most successful captains - under his leadership, Mumbai Indians have won five IPL trophies, while the national team triumphed at the T20 World Cup. The player dominates all formats, including Test, ODI and T20, as well as is a symbol of the champion mentality and Indian international success. The player was mentioned most often by the core audience aged 25-34 (48.9%), while the youth aged 20-24 voted for him less frequently (29.4%). Rohit Sharma has the biggest fan support in Maharashtra (12.9%), followed by Karnataka (9%), Uttar Pradesh (9%), Andhra Pradesh (8.6%), Bihar (8.2%), and Telangana (7.3%).

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not just a player but a symbol of a cricket generation. The Thala (leader) is associated with coolness, game intelligence, brilliant leadership, and unforgettable finishes. MS Dhoni is considered the best captain in cricket history, as it was under his leadership that Team India and Chennai Super Kings won many trophies. MS Dhoni is a legendary finisher who can hit a six at the game's most critical moment. Most likely, the athlete is playing his last season in the IPL, which adds even more emotion to his every appearance on the pitch. He was voted for by the two most active parts of the audience: 25-34 years (45.25%) and 20-24 years (35.75%). MS Dhoni has the most extensive fan base in Andhra Pradesh (16%) and slightly more than Virat Kohli in the regions of Uttar Pradesh (11.8%) and Telangana (10.9%).

A new star of aggressive cricket, Abhishek Sharma from Sunrisers Hyderabad, is another player who scored over 10%. Fans believe that he will be the future of Indian cricket. He is picked for his relentless aggression in attack, technical prowess, and astonishing form. Fans eagerly await his appearance on the pitch as he combines excellent technique with fearlessness in spectacular fashion. Abhishek Sharma is one of the most dangerous openers who put the opposition under pressure from the first minutes. He is young, bold, and is already playing at par with the best, so IPL 2025 could be his breakout season. The athlete has also been performing brilliantly in international matches, and his 135 (54) against England was the highest individual score in Indian T20I history. Abhishek Sharma has a large audience share in the 25-34 age group (57.8%). At the same time, it is interesting that the young cricketer has a 2.5 percent fan base among the audience aged 45-59. Abhishek Sharma has the most fans from Telangana (13.7%), Maharashtra (12%), and Andhra Pradesh (10.6%).

Next in the rankings are three players with a slight difference of around 4% – Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya (both from Mumbai Indians), as well as Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals).

Jasprit Bumrah is not just a top bowler but a living legend who has defined the game in modern cricket. Fans value him for his accuracy, indomitable character, and ability to change the course of a match in just a few balls. His trademark toe-crushing yorkers, mastery of death overs, and consistency make him India’s premier bowling weapon. Bumrah received 63% of the votes among people aged 25-34, with the most fans living in Karnataka (12%), Maharashtra (11%), Uttar Pradesh (11%) and West Bengal (9.2%).

The respondents chose all-rounder Hardik Pandya for his skill and versatility. He is a real game-changer and can save the team in both batting and bowling. In 2025, he has every chance to prove he is one of the best again. Hardik Pandya received almost 60% of the votes in the 25-34 age group, with the most fans from Uttar Pradesh (14.5%), Andhra Pradesh (12.7%), West Bengal (12.7%), Maharashtra (10%), and Rajasthan (10%).

Yashasvi Jaiswal is a player of the new generation who combines discipline, attacking style, and the ability to adapt. Fans see him as a future leader of the Indian team, and his performances in IPL 2025 can be a new breakthrough in his career. Yashasvi Jaiswal received the biggest fan support from Andhra Pradesh (20%), followed by Rajasthan (15%) and Uttar Pradesh (15%). Logically, the young cricketer's core audience (52.7%) falls within the 25-34 age group.

His recent move from Delhi Capitals to Lucknow Super Giants has not prevented Rishabh Pant from reaching the eighth spot with almost 3% support. In the opposite situation is KL Rahul, who captained the Lucknow Super Giants for two years and will put on the Delhi Capitals jersey this season. KL Rahul has received 2.5% of the votes.

After a horrific accident, Rishabh Pant not only returned to the pitch but also climbed to the very top. In the latest auction, he became the most expensive player in IPL history – Lucknow Super Giants paid ₹27.00 crore for him! Now, fans eagerly await the start of the season to see how the new captain will cope with the challenge. Pant has received the most support from the West Bengal region (12%) and has a significant audience in the 25-34 age group (60%).

KL Rahul is a technical batsman with a unique style. He is known for his elegant yet effective shots. Fans admire his composure under pressure and believe his move to a new squad will help him fulfill his potential, as he will now have more freedom to express himself. Rahul is popular in the 25-34 (43.5%) and 20-24 (24%) age groups, and unlike other athletes, he has a high share of 4.4% among the audience aged 45-59.

The next players who received almost the same support from respondents were 1xBet brand ambassador Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) with 2.4% of the votes each, as well as Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) and Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans), who received 2.3% each.

In these four, it is worth highlighting the bright star of international cricket, South African Heinrich Klaasen. In addition to the IPL, during his eventful career, this cricketer managed to play in several popular leagues, including SA20 (Durban's Super Giants), Caribbean Premier League (Guyana Amazon Warriors), and Major League Cricket (Seattle Orcas). As part of the South Africa national team, the player took silver at the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup.

Currently, Heinrich Klaasen is one of the most dangerous hitters in modern cricket - his powerful blows can turn the tide of a match in a few minutes. He is a master of spin-bowling, so he effectively deals with the most difficult variations of spinner shots. At the same time, the player is not afraid of responsibility and often pulls the team out of difficult situations, demonstrating leadership qualities and prudence. These qualities of Heinrich Klaasen are appreciated by both fans and the international brand 1xBet, which made the player its ambassador.

Top 5 IPL 2025 teams with the most fan support

In addition to their favorite cricket players, 1xBet research participants named teams they would root for with particular enthusiasm:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (28,5%)

Mumbai Indians (21,6%)

Chennai Super Kings (20,4%)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (10,3%)

Kolkata Knight Riders (6,4%)

Topping the list with 28.5% is Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which features the star of modern Indian cricket, Virat Kohli. The team has reached the Playoffs four times in the last five IPL seasons, and its fans certainly hope that this season, it will finally win the first title. RCB has the largest fan base and strong home support. This squad is literally adored, as it gives unforgettable emotions to millions of fans.

Five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians took second place, with a result of 21.6%. Four players from this squad, including legendary Rohit Sharma, are included in the ranking of the most popular cricketers, so the team's high popularity is quite expected. Fans note the strong squad and strategy, as well as the great history of the team featuring many legendary players. They believe in the imminent victory of the sixth title.

The top 3 is closed by Chennai Super Kings (20.4%) with another legend MS Dhoni in the squad. Over the last four IPL draws, the team has become the champion twice in 2021 and 2023 and may also claim victory in the IPL this year. Fans note the stability of results, the championship mentality, and the chances for young players. Still, the main factor for their popularity is MS Dhoni and his cult of Thala, formed by the devoted fans.

In fourth place, with 10.3%, are Sunrisers Hyderabad. Last year, the team stopped one step short of its third title, losing just one point in the final. Fans are confident that top captain Pat Cummins, the balance of youth and experience in the squad, an aggressive style of play, and a well-thought-out strategy will lead the team to victory in IPL 2025.

Kolkata Knight Riders, the current champions, are closing out the top five rankings. They have a strong squad, a clear strategy, and incredible fan support. The team's owner, the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has put his soul into Knight Riders, which is felt by fans' support in the stands and on social media.

TOP 3 most anticipated IPL matches

According to the survey results, those most looking forward to the start of the season are the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings supporters. The match between these two teams, especially if they meet in the final, is expected by 27.5% of respondents. Mumbai cricket fans are not far behind - in second place with a share of 20% is the clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, and in third place with a share of 6.87% is the game between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

