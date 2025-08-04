Be ready to get your notion shattered of Bali being a sunbathers and swimmers paradise; for all you can find, there are surfers. That's true- Bali's surfers rule the shores.

Bali is one of the top destinations to visit from India. Bali welcomes thousands of Indian tourists over the year. Popular for its vibrant culture, serene beaches and lush rice terraces, there are too many things for you to experience here. Hence, there's no doubt that this is one of the top places for setting out on tropical getaways.

Indian travellers on the lookout for adventure and relaxation can always visit and calm down in Bali. However, while you plan your trip here, it is also a smart move to get travel insurance. Staying safe is crucial to ensure that you get a fun experience. However, there are a few other things you have to be mindful of, such as visa requirements, currency exchanges and more. Planning a smooth and memorable escape to Bali is no longer difficult.

Things to know before going to Bali

Once you've planned for a Bali escape, you need to ensure that you are aware of a few things. Staying prepared with your Bali travel insurance, other key documents, and itinerary can often play an essential role in ensuring that you don't face any trouble. Below are some of the key things to know before visiting Bali:

You'll find surfers on all of Bali's beaches

Be ready to get your notion shattered of Bali being a sunbathers and swimmers paradise; for all you can find, there are surfers. That's true- Bali's surfers rule the shores. If you're just one of those typical beachgoers who want to visit and relax, maybe try to adapt.

Even if you are not a surfer, you don't have to worry. There are enough beaches around for you to enjoy the coastal views, take a dip, or even just relax by the beach. However, make sure that you have sufficient protection in case you're indulging in an adventurous activity there. The best Bali travel insurance can offer you coverage for medical costs that may arise due to any accident during the trip.

2. Book the flights at the right time

In 2023, Bali welcomed around 400,000 tourists from India. Thus, there's no doubt that Bali is one of the most frequently visited destinations among Indian travellers. Hence, you need to book the flight tickets at the right time so that you can get the best deals. While booking the flights, you have to consider the total time travelling, along with the layovers.

You don't want to be sleep-deprived during your trip because it may make you super cranky. Also, booking flight tickets early means you can buy travel insurance at the right time. Thus, in case any last-minute plan changes happen, leading to cancellation, the insurance should provide coverage for it.

3. Choose the best time to visit Bali

Since Bali has a tropical climate, you can visit the place all year. However, it is advisable to visit Bali during the dry season, usually between April to September. This is the kite season in Bali, when you will get the chance to witness the vibrant Balinese kites flying all over the skies.

The dry season is also the best time to experience a wide range of outdoor activities. However, you must know that the prices during this time will also be high, but it is going to be crowded. If you want fewer crowds, apart from the beaches, you should go hiking, surfing and even exploring temples. If you want more affordable options, you should consider visiting Bali after November.

4. Get travel insurance

Before visiting Bali, you should consider getting Bali travel insurance. An unexpected situation can happen anytime, and you wouldn't want to be stuck with it. Getting insurance becomes even more critical when you are visiting Bali for the first time.

It is advisable to purchase travel insurance that offers sufficient coverage for your trip. You should calculate the cost of unwanted events, medical treatment, baggage or document loss. When you buy basic insurance, it will only cover the flight tickets. However, for a safety net, it is advisable to go for insurance that provides comprehensive coverage. This will play an essential role in providing carefree travel insurance.

5. Be aware of weather conditions

With Bali attracting a ton of tourists every year, it is going to be crowded most of the time. However, you just cannot visit Bali any time you want; you have to be very mindful of the weather conditions, too. Before you plan a trip to Bali, you should check weather predictions.

Bali is often prone to a wide range of natural disasters, like tsunamis or volcanic eruptions, that can be fatal. As a result, it is best if you get travel insurance in case you're travelling in such unpredictable weather conditions. If the need arises and the plan is to be cancelled, insurance will cover it all. Moreover, if you need to be evacuated, the Bali travel insurance will cover those costs, too.

6. Follow temple etiquette

The Balinese people are earnest about their temples. Therefore, you must follow temple etiquette when you're visiting. Even if you're visiting this place as a tourist site, you should ensure to follow the religious norms.

You must wear fully covered clothes while visiting the temples. Even though Baki has a hot and humid temperature, you should cover your legs and shoulders while praying. You can purchase a lightweight sarong and cover your waist and shoulders as soon as you arrive at the temple. You can also avail yourself of the sarong rental service, so you don't have to purchase one.

7. Keep an eye out for holidays or significant events.

You should keep an eye out for holidays and any significant events that may be happening in Bali. If these tend to coincide with your date of travel, you'll face some challenges as the place is likely to be crowded.

Before planning your vacation, it is advisable that you avoid visiting during Christmas, New Year or any such events, especially when you want a calm environment. Moreover, during the Balinese New Year, fewer flights will be scheduled. Some flights can also get cancelled, which is why you should buy travel insurance in case of emergencies. Also, during holidays and significant events, visiting some areas will be prohibited.

Tips for planning a budget trip to Bali

If you're looking forward to a budget-friendly trip to Bali, below are some of the key tips you must follow:

If you seek peace and calmness, you must avoid visiting Bali during the tourist season.

You can use public transport or rent a scooter to go around exploring Bali.

You should check out free activities like beaches, temples and rice terraces.

If you wish to explore Bali at its best, you should consume local, affordable meals.

Always book your flights and accommodation in advance.

Get comprehensive travel insurance to protect yourself against unwanted circumstances.

Conclusion

Whether you're visiting Bali for the first time or the 100th time, it is highly crucial to be prepared. There are specific things you must know before you plan your trip here. You should purchase Bali travel insurance within 14 days of buying your flight tickets and get some time to avail all the benefits. In case you are planning the trip at the last minute, check the terms and conditions of the insurance you're applying for. It is best that you get complete coverage so that you can avail the benefits of insurance if required.

