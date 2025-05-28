To improve public convenience, the Karnataka government has directed one sub-registrar office in each district to remain open on weekends (2nd and 4th Saturdays and Sundays) and holidays for property registrations and related services.

Bengaluru: For public convenience, the Karnataka government has ordered that one sub-registrar office in each district across the state will operate on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays, as well as all Sundays.

In Bengaluru, the Basavanagudi, Gandhinagar, Jayanagar, Rajajinagar's Madanayakanahalli, and Shivajinagar Sub-Registrar offices, along with the Devanahalli Sub-Registrar office in Bengaluru Rural district, will operate on working days and holidays.

Additionally, Sub-Registrar offices located in all district centers across the state, including Chitradurga, Bagepalli (Chikkaballapura district), Davangere, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Kunigal (Tumakuru district), Kolar, Mudalgi (Belagavi district), Ilkal (Bagalkote district), Hubballi North (Dharwad district), Gajendragad (Gadag district), Kumta (Karwar/Uttara Kannada district), Haveri, Vijayapura, Kuderu (Chamarajanagar district), Sakleshpur (Hassan district), Madikeri (Kodagu district), Chikkamagaluru, Mangaluru City (Dakshina Kannada district), Malavalli (Mandya district), Mysuru South (Mysuru district), Udupi, Gangavathi (Koppal district), Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, Ballari, and Hoovina Hadagali (Vijayanagara district)—will also be operational.

The public can register any property at the designated sub-registrar office in their respective district. The Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps have urged citizens to make use of this extended facility.