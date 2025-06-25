O! Millionaire has become a hope for people around the world by offering not only the chance to change lives but also to contribute to a cause that truly matters: healing the planet.

O! Millionaire is the world’s first green draw that brings together a good cause and a chance for a better future. With a mission that goes beyond individual gain, O! Millionaire has become a hope for people around the world by offering not only the chance to change lives but also to contribute to a cause that truly matters: healing the planet.

Since its launch, O! Millionaire has proudly celebrated over 135,000 winners from all over the world. These are real people whose lives have been touched in meaningful ways, whether through financial relief, personal milestones, or new beginnings made possible by their Green Certificate.

O! Millionaire is proud to share the inspiring stories of some of our recent winners from around the world. Each one is a reminder that small steps, taken with hope and consistency, can lead to big achievements.

Let’s start with Saiful Islam, from Bangladesh now working as a storekeeper in Kuwait. Saiful comes from a humble background and never expected to be celebrated globally. But he believed in the process, and his journey shows that it’s never too late to start something meaningful.

From Nepal, Salan Mugrati, a technician living in Saudi Arabia, received the third reward this week. After weeks of dedication, his efforts paid off.

We also celebrated Prasobh, an engineer from India who has always believed in working hard quietly. This week it earned him the third prize.

Another winner from India is Mehaboob, who has joined regularly with hope and determination and that hope turned into happiness as he received the third prize.

Finally, from India living in Bahrain, Binu Nalinakshan, a cashier, participated with calm confidence every week. His steady belief was put to light, and it inspired us to keep trying.

These are real stories from real people.O! Millionaire is proud to be part of their journey and we can’t wait to see what comes next.

However, the story doesn’t end with success for individuals. Every Green Certificate also supports a powerful environmental mission aimed at restoring nature, rebuilding ecosystems, and creating a better future for generations to come.

At the heart of O! Millionaire’s mission is the goal to plant over 60 million trees worldwide, with a strong focus on barren and arid regions where greenery can bring lasting impact and reduce carbon dioxide. One of the standout milestones in this journey is India, where more than 81,000 trees have already been planted as part of O! Millionaire’s sustainability efforts.

This initiative not only brings new life to the environment but also supports the health and well-being of local communities.

Every Thursday at 8 PM GST, O! Millionaire hosts its much-anticipated live show, broadcast across YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. It’s a weekly event that brings together thousands of viewers from around the world, all tuning in with hope, excitement, and a shared commitment to a better future.

For those who miss the live stream, all episodes are available on O! Millionaire’s official YouTube channel, where a dedicated playlist ensures easy access to past shows and key highlights.

By participating and securing a Green Certificate, individuals not only take a step toward transforming their future but also contribute to a global mission focused on environmental impact and positive change.

O! Millionaire invite everyone to join and take a green step that has the power to shape lives and the world around us.