A lucky winner becomes multi-millionaire overnight at Mahzooz 81st Grand Draw; scoops up AED 10 mn

Further 998 participants get lucky and collect AED 1,641,600; Winning numbers are 13, 30, 38, 41, 44.

A Mahzooz participant’s life was completely changed after he scooped up the top prize of AED 10,000,000 at the Mahzooz 81 st Grand Draw last Saturday 18 th June 2022.

A total amount of AED 11,641,600 was distributed among 999 winning participants, who will now see their dreams come true.

The winner of the top prize matched all five number to score the windfall which were 13, 30, 38, 41, 44. This was yet another Mahzooz multi-millionaire overnight!

19 other participants shared the second prize of AED 1,000,000, taking home AED 52,631 each, after matching four out of the five numbers.

Muhammed, Mathew and Beh each won AED 100,000 at the Raffle Draw and their winning IDs were 15803034, 15655679 and 15750721 respectively.

Finally, 976 participants won AED 350 each for matching three number out of five.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for AED 35.

For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for one line in the Grand Draw and will automatically be entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will take home AED 100,000 each.

Every bottle of water purchased is donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.

Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC's first weekly live draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity with AED millions to be won every week.

Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content