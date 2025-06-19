With over 20 years of experience in the media industry and content creation, including 8.5 years of impactful experience at Meta, Jinu brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.

In a significant development for Kerala’s creative education landscape, Jinu Ben, who previously led Creator and Media Partnerships for South India at Meta, has joined CDA Academy’s newly launched Creators & Marketers School as Co-founder and Chief Strategic Partnerships Officer. Bringing over two decades of experience in the media and digital industries, Jinu’s association marks a strategic move to position Calicut as a national hub for nurturing high-potential creators, marketers, and digital entrepreneurs.

With over 20 years of experience in the media industry and content creation, including 8.5 years of impactful experience at Meta, Jinu brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. His move aligns with the mission to build a global talent hub for next-gen creators, marketers, and entrepreneurial strategists, right from the heart of India’s first UNESCO City of Literature, Calicut.

In 2019, CDA Academy began as an agency-based digital marketing academy in Kerala. With six years of experience and over 2,500 trained learners, the academy is now taking its biggest leap yet with the Creators & Marketers School.

Backed by a strong legacy of excellence, CDA Academy is also recognized for its unique, agency-oriented workplace training model, unmatched placement records, and alumni who have been placed across leading MNCs, Advertising Agencies, e-commerce & EdTech Companies.

Advanced Marketing Manager & Entrepreneurship (AMME)

The flagship program, the Advanced Marketing Manager & Entrepreneurship (AMME) course, is a 10-month full-time, offline program that promises an immersive learning experience, building real-world expertise. Learners will work directly with real brands, get mentored by industry leaders, founders, and seasoned professionals.

Learning by Doing & Earning while Learning

The approach that makes Creators & Marketers School unique is nothing but Learning by doing. Learners will not only gain practical experience by working on live real-world projects, but also get chances to earn during the program. This model ensures that learning remains active, industry-relevant, and financially rewarding, helping learners build both their skills and job-readiness throughout the program.

Jinu Ben Brings Industry Expertise to Creators & Marketers School

Jinu Ben brings with him an impressive portfolio that spans roles as an entrepreneur, Radio Jockey, show producer, voice artist, anchor, and actor. As a Meta alumnus, he was leading Creator and Media Partnerships for Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp, focusing on the southern states of India.

A first-rank holder from Madras University, his deep insights into the creator economy, platform behaviour, and content strategies have made him one of the most respected names in India's digital landscape. Now, he's bringing that knowledge to the next generation, as he steps into the chief strategic partnerships role at Creators & Marketers School.

“After leaving Meta, I’ve been working on a new venture, establishing a world-class creators & marketers school in India. This initiative is my way of giving back to the community by sharing the exposure and experience I’ve gained over the years.” Jinu added.

Launching in Calicut - UNESCO’s City of Literature

"Calicut isn't just a city with heritage, it's a place full of ideas," said the directors, Nidasha Aslam, T Dhanoop, N.V. Aslam & Mehar Mahmood. "We wanted Creators & Marketers School to be rooted in a place that understands creativity and culture, and Calicut felt like the perfect fit." They added.

Shaping the Future of Creative Talent in India

"Creators & Marketers School carries forward the same values that have made CDA Academy a trusted name in the industry," said the director, K.V. Hudaif.

To support the mission of shaping the future of creative talent in India, seasoned professionals from top agencies and global brands, including Brand Transformation & Growth Consultant Brandswamy will also join the Creators & Marketers School.

This strong mentorship will make Creators & Marketers School a space where learners grow into confident world-class creators and strategic marketing leaders. With Creators & Marketers School, CDA Academy begins a new chapter, one that's all about shaping passionate, future-ready talent for a fast-changing world.