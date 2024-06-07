Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    DOTIN Digital Academy will open its Digital Marketing Course in Kochi

    DOTIN Digital Academy is thrilled to announce the opening of its new centre of Digital Marketing Course in Kochi.

    DOTIN Digital Academy will open its Digital Marketing Course in Kochi
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 4:59 PM IST

    The inauguration event will take place in the first week of July. The beginning of the Kochi Centre aims to fulfil the demands of digital skills by providing comprehensive training and education. The event's guests are project heads from Facebook, Social media experts from Kerala, & CEOs from top business entities. Honourable guests at the event will shed light on the rise of e-commerce and the global nature of digital marketing, which has opened new avenues for growth.

    The upcoming event will witness the academy's expansion in the state, and in the future, we may also see the horizon of DOTIN expanding globally. Digital Marketing Course in Kochi will integrate advanced technologies, including AI, into its curriculum, enhance the learning experience and keep the academy at the forefront of digital marketing courses in Kochi.

    Dotin Digital Academy is committed to providing high-quality education and training that is not just theoretical, but practical and immediately applicable in the real world. Our meticulously crafted Digital Marketing Course in Kochi ensures that students gain practical skills and knowledge, empowering them to confidently navigate the digital landscape.

    Hamzad Basheer, the founder of Dotin Digital Academy, states, our focus is on providing practical skills that can be immediately applied, ensuring our students are well-prepared for the digital world.

    With this expansion Digital Marketing Course in Kochi, DOTIN reaffirms its unwavering commitment to staying at the forefront of digital marketing education. By continuing to emphasise the integration of AI in marketing education, we are equipping our students and professionals to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Our dedication to innovation in our educational platforms ensures we provide cutting-edge resources and tools for effective learning and application of digital marketing strategies, ensuring our students are always one step ahead.

    About DOTIN Digital Academy

    DOTIN is Kerala's outstanding and leading digital marketing course provider, based in Thrissur. DOTIN stands out with its comprehensive approach to digital marketing education, where students learn from industry experts. Their courses in digital marketing, social media marketing, SEO, and more are tailored to meet learners' specific needs and requirements.

    They build a communication bridge with industry professionals through networking opportunities and internships, gaining real-world experience. One thing that makes them different is that they offer 100% job placement assistance, with 95% of our students securing jobs.

    For more information, visit the official website,

    https://dotinacademy.com/digital-marketing-course-in-kochi

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 4:59 PM IST
